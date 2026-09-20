Princess Basma Opens National Dialogue On Women In Agriculture

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 20 (Petra) – HRH Princess Basma bint Talal, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Jordanian National Commission for Women (JNCW), on Sunday patronized a national meeting aimed at integrating the priorities of women working in agriculture into national policies and the National Strategy for Women in Jordan.

Organized by the JNCW under the theme: "Women in Agriculture: From Beneficiaries to Partners," the meeting examined the priorities of women working in the agricultural sector within the broader national dialogue on policy and rural development, with a focus on strengthening their participation in decisions affecting their lives and livelihoods.

Talking at the event, Princess Basma said the meeting addresses the women's situation in agriculture as a "central" issue to Jordan's development, noting that women working in the sector are partners in production, entitled to opportunities and participation in decision-making, and play an important role in the future of rural communities.

She noted that the meeting is aligned with the United Nations' designation of 2026 as the "International Year of the Woman Farmer," calling for reflecting situation of women working in agriculture in national policies, programs, and practices, who are recognized as a "core component of the rural economy." Princess Basma highlighted challenges facing women agricultural workers, including transportation difficulties, limited social protection, restricted access to agricultural extension and services, and caregiving responsibilities, calling for a more integrated institutional response.

She added that Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision identifies agricultural productivity and women's economic participation among national priorities, undercoring need to advance both tracks by strengthening the role of women working in agriculture and treating them as partners in decision-making and access to opportunities.

Princess Basma also underscored the JNCW's role as a national mechanism bringing together public institutions, civil society, the private sector, and development partners, while linking national policies to the realities of women's lives.

In turn, Acting JNCW Secretary-General Dima Jweihan said women's role in agriculture is closely linked to economic empowerment, food security, decent work, and equitable access to resources, services, and opportunities.

Jweihan called for recognizing women's contribution to agricultural production, enabling them to benefit from the returns of their work, and ensuring their participation in related decision-making.

Jweihan said the meeting provided a "platform" for dialogue with women working in agriculture, allowing participants to discuss their experiences, expertise, and needs and to approach them as partners in production, decision-making, and development priority-setting rather than solely as beneficiaries.

Irish Ambassador to Jordan Nicole McHugh said women account for a "significant share" of the global agricultural workforce and play a major role across agri-food value chains, but continue to face barriers in accessing land, finance, training, technology, and decision-making processes.

She emphasized the importance of strengthening women's participation and position in agriculture as a central element of future agricultural policies and strategies and of advancing gender equality commitments across the sector.

The meeting featured working sessions bringing together women employed in agriculture and representatives of relevant institutions. Discussions covered agricultural guidance and extension services, technology and climate resilience, entrepreneurship, markets and leadership, decent work and care responsibilities, as well as financing and ownership.

Participants agreed on a set of specific recommendations to be incorporated into the National Strategy for Women in Jordan and followed up with relevant authorities.

The discussions also launched a broader dialogue and follow-up process intended to connect the priorities of women working in agriculture with policymaking and strengthen coordination among national stakeholders supporting their economic and social participation and their role in local development.

Additionally, the meeting focused on the JNCW's role in convening stakeholders, coordinating national efforts, channeling women's priorities into policy and planning processes, and using the outcomes to update the National Strategy for Women and its executive plan, particularly in areas related to women's economic and social empowerment.

//Petra// AO