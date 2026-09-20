Registration Opens For 22Nd Women Hashemite Quran Competition: Awqaf Ministry

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 20 (Petra) –Ministry of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs and Holy Sites on Sunday announced it has opened registration for the first round of the 22nd Hashemite Local Competition for the Memorization and Recitation of the Holy Quran for Females.

In its statement, the ministry urged interested applicants to complete their registration within the specified timeframes, noting that inquiries can be directed to the Women's Affairs Directorate at (06/5626260).

Applications open this Monday through October 1st via the link available on the Ministry's website or by using the QR code.

The competition comprises 7 categories, starting with the memorization of the entire Holy Quran.

Meanwhile, the ministry said other categories cover memorization of 25, 20, 15, 10, and 5 Quran parts, down to a single part, as specific age limits are set for participants in each level.

As for eligibility criteria, applicants must be 30 years old to compete in the first category, which is memorization of the whole Quran, while the lowest age required to engage in the 1 part contest is 8 years.

Qualifying rounds will be held across various governorates, beginning in Amman, Madaba, Dhiban district, and Balqa, and concluding in Karak and Tafilah, and are scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

//Petra// AG