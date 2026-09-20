Prime Minister Lays Foundation Stone For Jd10m Natural Gas Project In Maan

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a project to supply natural gas to Al Rawda Industrial City in the Maan Development Zone, part of a government plan to expand natural gas supplies to industrial zones across the Kingdom.

The project, funded through an Emirati grant from the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), is valued at nearly JD10 million, out of a total JD50 million grant allocated to supply natural gas to industrial cities in several governorates, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

The initiative is expected to reduce energy costs for industries by 35 to 60 per cent and enhance the competitiveness of industrial zones, the statement said.

Similar projects have been completed in South Aqaba, Quweira, Qastal and Hashimiteh, while work is under way in Al Rawda and Muwaqqar. Studies are also being conducted for the King Hussein Bin Talal Development Zone in Mafraq and Zarqa.

Hassan was briefed on the Al Rawda project, which is scheduled for completion within 18 months. The project is intended to improve the industrial city's competitiveness and investment appeal, boost national exports and create job opportunities.

The launch follows a Cabinet decision to grant Al Rawda Industrial City investment incentives similar to those provided in Karak and Tafileh. The incentives include subsidised energy costs, support for the wages of local workers, reduced container handling fees at the Port of Aqaba and discounted land prices.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Economic Affairs Mohanad Shehadeh, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh and Minister of Investment Tareq Abu Ghazaleh attended the ceremony, along with Maan Development Company CEO Mohammad Abu Tayeh, Jordan Oil Terminals Company General Manager Ashraf Rawashdeh and Fajr Egyptian-Jordanian Natural Gas Company CEO Yasser Salah Al Din.

Earlier on Sunday, ahead of chairing a Cabinet session in Maan, Hassan inaugurated an expansion project at Maan Governmental Hospital comprising an outpatient clinic building and a blood bank covering more than 5,000 square metres at a cost of approximately JD5 million.

Hassan directed Minister of Health Ibrahim Badoor to provide the outpatient clinic with specialised medical staff and complete the supply of the hospital's required equipment. The hospital serves more than 190,000 residents.

The prime minister also commended the Arab Potash Company for donating approximately JD1.2 million to cover the cost of medical equipment as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.