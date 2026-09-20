Russian Forces Try To Expand Area Of Control Along Border In Sumy Region But Fail - Trehubov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Joint Forces Task Force, stated this during a TV broadcast, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Separately, we also have a bit of the Sumy region, which is part of the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector. The situation there is fairly stable: Russian forces have occupied a strip along the Ukrainian border. The strip is not deep, between 2 and 4 km. They tried to expand it, but they have been unable to do so," Trehubov said.

Russian attacks shrink foothold on right bank of Oskil River - Trehubov

At the same time, he noted that the bad thing was that Russian forces had managed to "draw such a strip along the border."

As Ukrinform reported, according to the General Staff, on September 19, four assault actions by Russian forces were recorded in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors. The enemy carried out 122 attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and settlements.

Photo: illustrative