Russian Forces Try To Expand Area Of Control Along Border In Sumy Region But Fail - Trehubov
"Separately, we also have a bit of the Sumy region, which is part of the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector. The situation there is fairly stable: Russian forces have occupied a strip along the Ukrainian border. The strip is not deep, between 2 and 4 km. They tried to expand it, but they have been unable to do so," Trehubov said.Read also: Russian attacks shrink foothold on right bank of Oskil River - Trehubov
At the same time, he noted that the bad thing was that Russian forces had managed to "draw such a strip along the border."
As Ukrinform reported, according to the General Staff, on September 19, four assault actions by Russian forces were recorded in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors. The enemy carried out 122 attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and settlements.
Photo: illustrative
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