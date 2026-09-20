Only Handful Of People Turn Up For Russian State Duma 'Elections' In Occupied Kherson Region Journalist
He noted that Russian occupation authorities had set up“photo zones with wall-to-wall carpets and various kinds of Soviet junk” at the illegal polling stations in the occupied part of the Kherson region.
“For the third weekend in a row, these so-called elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation have been taking place here. So to speak, the main stage of this farce has been turned by the occupiers into a genuine costume masquerade. Though only at four 'polling stations.' The rest were standard. And judging by the photographs circulated by the occupiers themselves, sparsely attended – only a handful of people came to the fake elections,” Baturin said.
According to him, the so-called“polling stations” traditionally attracted various freaks and collaborators, such as Ruslan Ahayev and Vasily Rososhyk, among others.Read also: Last day of State Duma election s ends early in Russia-occupied Donetsk region - media
As reported by Ukrinform, Russia included the Ukrainian-controlled cities of Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Sviatohirsk in its State Duma election process.
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