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Russian Shelling Of Kramatorsk Leaves One Dead, One Injured

Russian Shelling Of Kramatorsk Leaves One Dead, One Injured


2026-09-20 09:08:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kramatorsk City Council reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“At 10:10 today, Russian forces struck Kramatorsk with three artillery shells. The Lazurnyi neighborhood came under enemy fire. Unfortunately, a woman born in 1965 was killed in the shelling. She was simply walking along the familiar streets of her city. Her life was cut short by fragments of a Russian shell. A man born in 1961 was also injured. He is receiving the necessary medical assistance,” the post said.

A school and several multi-story residential buildings were damaged.

Read also: Russian forces strike evacuation point in Kramatorsk with aerial bomb

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 18, Russian forces killed one person in Kramatorsk.

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UkrinForm

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