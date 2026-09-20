Foreign Ministry Does Not Rule Out Boeing Deal On Sidelines Of UNGA

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Bangladesh has not ruled out signing a new agreement with Boeing during Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's visit to New York for the 81st UN General Assembly.

Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam on September 20 said the Prime Minister's schedule was still evolving and that additional engagements could be added during the visit.

“It is not the case that only the engagements we have already announced will take place or that none of them will be dropped. Similarly, engagements not previously scheduled may subsequently be added,” Siam told reporters at a Foreign Ministry briefing.

Asked specifically whether an additional Boeing aircraft agreement could be signed on the sidelines of the UNGA, he said,“It is a living program, so all options remain open.”

The Prime Minister is scheduled to leave Dhaka on September 21 and address the UN General Assembly on September 24. The Foreign Secretary said UN-related engagements would remain the priority.

The possibility of a new Boeing deal comes after Bangladesh signed a USD 3.7 billion agreement with the US manufacturer in April for 14 aircraft. The deal covers eight Boeing 787-10s, two 787-9s, and four 737-8s, with deliveries scheduled from 2031 to 2035.

Bangladesh is also considering 11 additional Boeing aircraft, which would take the potential Boeing order to 25 aircraft. Details of the additional aircraft have not yet been officially disclosed.

Separately, Biman Bangladesh Airlines is working on a proposed purchase of 10 Airbus aircraft - four A350-900s and six A321neos.

If both plans are completed, the national flag carrier could add 35 aircraft to its future acquisition pipeline, compared with its current fleet of 19.

No additional Boeing agreement for the New York visit has been officially announced so far.

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