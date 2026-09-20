Young Sheldon In Real Life: Boy With IQ 168 Gets Into NYU Master's At 13 After Overcoming Cancer, Tourette's Syndrome

MENAFN - Live Mint) 13-year-old Joe Petraro-Hyppolite has grabbed everyone's attention with his exceptional academic intelligence. Hailing from Long Island, New York, Petraro-Hyppolite has been accepted to a master's programme at New York University where he plans to study sports medicine next year as possibly the youngest grad student of the school, reported The New York Post. He also overcame cancer and Tourette's syndrome, as per his school officials and family.

Meet Joe Petraro-Hyppolite with 168 IQ at 13

Petraro-Hyppolite's remarkable academic journey started after he reportedly scored 1,590 out of 1,600 on the SAT at age 10.“My IQ is 168,” Joe Petraro-Hyppolite told CBS.“Whenever I tell people, it's like, 'Oh, Young Sheldon, Doogie Howser.'”

The young prodigy is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree and is expected to graduate in May 2027. He shared that his academic interests span several fields, including sports management, kinesiology and biology.

He is currently at Louisiana State University, which he is likely to complete

in May before his master's. "I am also excited, because new doors are opening,” Joe Petraro-Hyppolite said ahead of joining NYU.

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Petraro-Hyppolite is a cancer survivor, as shared by his mother. He was reportedly diagnosed with leukaemia in September 2021. He also battled with undiagnosed Tourette's, a nervous system disorder that landed him in special education classes.

Talking about everything that he had to overcome in his life, his mom, Anne Petraro-Hyppolite, shared that she is even more proud of his son.“It's just surreal. When he graduated high school so young, it was surreal, but this is... everything he does is surreal,” she said.“He just loves to learn. He is like a sponge," she said to CBS, as quoted by The New York Post.

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While the 13-year-old is gifted, he shared how intelligence doesn't guarantee an easy academic life. He said that he has to study multiple times like everyone else before memorising it.“It's not like I was shot out the womb knowing everything I know. I have to learn it once or twice. Then I'll know,” he added.

Other interests

Besides academics, Joe Petraro-Hyppolite is reportedly active in community activities. According to multiple reports, he volunteered at a nursing home.

It is reported that Petraro-Hyppolite wants to become a paleontologist while his interests continue to span science, healthcare and athletics.

However, it remains unconfirmed if Joe Petraro-Hyppolite is the youngest student ever to be accepted into an NYU master's program. Reacting to the claims, a rep for the school told The Post Friday that he was looking into whether Petraro-Hyppolite will officially be the youngest-ever grad student in the university.

In 2017, Chiang Ching-liang from Taiwan became the youngest student ever to be admitted to an undergrad program at NYU at age 13, reported the Taipei Times.