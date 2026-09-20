Tejashwi Yadav Urges State Govt, Centre For Rs 15,000 Financial Assistance To Each Flood Victim In Bihar

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 20 (IANS) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday urged the Centre and Bihar government to provide immediate financial assistance of Rs 15,000 each to flood and drought-hit farmers and declare the state's situation a national disaster.

"Bihar is facing a twin crisis of floods and drought," Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said on Sunday, urging the Centre and state government to provide Rs 15,000 each to affected farmers and declare the situation a national disaster.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Yadav claimed that more than 45 lakh people in the state had been affected by floods, while several areas were facing drought-like conditions due to deficient rainfall.

According to available data, Bihar had received around 35-36 per cent less rainfall than normal by mid-September.

Yadav said crops had been damaged and demanded that the government conduct a survey to assess the losses. He sought immediate financial assistance for people affected by either disaster.

Targeting the NDA governments at the Centre and in the state over relief measures, Yadav alleged that the community kitchens and relief camps in flood-hit areas were not operated for a sufficient period.

“Even after the water recedes, the problems of affected families do not end. They need food, clothes, utensils and other essential items,” he said.

Yadav also questioned the lighting ceremony held to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, alleging that government resources were used for the event while Bihar was reeling under floods and drought. He said relief operations should have been prioritised.

He claimed that the Mahagathbandhan government in 2015 had decided to earmark four per cent of the state budget for disaster relief, and questioned the present government over its utilisation.

Yadav reiterated his demand that the Centre declare the situation in Bihar a national disaster, alleging that the problems of affected areas remained unresolved despite a central team's visit. He questioned why drought-hit districts were not included when the Union Agriculture Minister visited flood-affected areas.

Referring to the PM-KISAN scheme, PM CARES Fund and other central mechanisms, he questioned the assistance being provided to Bihar.

He also urged BJP state president Nitin Nabin to request the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and Union Agriculture Minister to visit the flood- and drought-affected areas of Bihar.

Yadav demanded a proper survey of affected farmers and families and immediate assistance of at least Rs 15,000 each.

Relief and rehabilitation, he said, should be given priority over political events.