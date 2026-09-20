Ensure No Child Remains Deprived Of Education: Gujarat Guv To Tribal University Graduates

MENAFN - IANS) Rajpipla, Sep 20 (IANS) Gujarat Governor and Chancellor of Birsa Munda Tribal University, Acharya Devvrat, urged graduating students to take responsibility for children in their villages and localities who remain outside the education system, asking them to make efforts to connect every such child with schooling.

Addressing the university's first convocation in Rajpipla, Devvrat said receiving a degree marked the beginning of a new phase of life and brought with it greater responsibility towards society and the nation.

He called upon the graduates to resolve that no child in their village or locality should remain deprived of education.

The Governor said educating even one child in a household could transform the family's overall environment and urged the graduates to undertake small initiatives to promote education wherever they went.

“Let us shoulder our responsibilities towards society and the nation along with our degrees,” he said, while asking the youth to use their education not only for personal development but also for the welfare of society.

Devvrat also called on the graduates to guide young people, inspire children in villages, and work continuously to bring positive change in society.

Describing the first convocation of the university as a historic occasion, he said: "Bhagwan Birsa Munda represented the pride, struggle and self-respect of the tribal community. The establishment of a university named after Birsa Munda in Narmada district, which has a significant tribal population, carried special significance."

The Governor recalled the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel towards establishing the university and said expanding access to higher education in tribal areas was an important foundation for social transformation.

He said 26 universities are currently functioning under the state government. He noted that opportunities for higher education among tribal youth had increased in recent years, allowing young people to pursue careers in different fields.

Devvrat also appealed to the graduates to lead drug-free lives and spread the message of de-addiction in society. He asked them to make education, values, hard work and honesty the foundation of their lives.

Highlighting the close relationship between tribal communities and nature in Narmada and other tribal areas, the Governor urged the youth to promote natural farming.

"Conserving soil, water and the environment would help provide future generations with a healthy and secure life," he said.

He also praised the university's campus and sports complex. He expressed hope that it would produce talented athletes as Gujarat moves towards hosting major sporting events, including the Commonwealth Games in the future.

The first convocation saw 667 students receive degrees, while 47 students were awarded gold and silver medals along with their degrees.