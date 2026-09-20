Govt Targets India As Top Silk Producer By 2028-29: Giriraj Singh

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 20 (IANS) Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh on Sunday said India's silk production has risen from 26,000 metric tonnes in 2014 to 42,000 metric tonnes today, as the Government aims to make the country the world's largest producer of silk by 2028-29.

Inaugurating the 77th Foundation Day programme of the Central Silk Board and an exhibition of silk products and technologies, Singh said the Centre is committed to expanding the sericulture sector and improving the economic progress of silk farmers. The Centre has set a target to scale up production to 60,000 metric tonnes by 2030–31.

He explained that by boosting mulberry leaf yield and increasing cocoon-rearing cycles, the Government aims to raise farmers' annual income to Rs 10–12 lakh. Singh emphasised that scientists' innovations, hybrid varieties, and modern machinery must reach farmers directly.

He noted that demand for Indian silk is rising internationally as China's production declines. Strengthening the value chain from sericulture to weaving, expanding India's textile market to 300 billion dollars, and ensuring minimum economic security for weavers and workers are key priorities, he added.

Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Shobha Karandlaje said Karnataka leads the country in silk production.

She highlighted that the Government is focusing on infrastructure and industrial growth to strengthen the sector. The government is prioritising modern technologies and high-density production methods to produce silk to global export standards, reduce imports, and boost domestic output.

She added that entrepreneurs are increasingly registering under the MSME framework, supported by subsidies and quality improvement schemes.

Padmini Singla, Joint Secretary (Silk), Ministry of Textiles, said high-yielding silkworm hybrids and machinery are being introduced, along with AI, GIS, and Machine Learning technologies to inspect quality and boost production capacity.

The programme also saw the Silk Board exchange Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with various organisations, distribute appointment letters to 28 scientists, confer awards on outstanding employees and stakeholders, and release publications and periodicals.