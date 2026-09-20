Bengal CM Vows Withdrawal Of Kurmi Protest Cases

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 20 (IANS) Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday announced that the previous Trinamool Congress government will withdraw all cases filed against those involved in the Kurmi movement.

He also declared that the Kurmali language will be included in the Eighth Schedule.

Speaking at the Karam Mahasamabesh and cultural programme in Purulia district, Adhikari accused the former Trinamool government of isolating the Jangalmahal region by creating conflict between Kurmis and other communities.

Recently, the state government said it would send a“Further Common Justification Report” to the Centre to list the Kurmi community as a Scheduled Tribe (ST).

On Sunday, in the presence of Ajit Mahato, a key advocate of the Kurmi community, Adhikari reiterated that his government would ensure people of Bankura and Purulia districts no longer felt separate.

He alleged that the previous government“repeatedly lied, created discord among indigenous people, and tried to divide Jangalmahal.” He added,“When you protested, they were tortured. The police were used. False cases were filed. Even children and the elderly were not spared.”

Announcing the withdrawal of cases against Kurmi protesters, Adhikari said the government has a responsibility to protect the dignity of language, culture, tradition, and rights.

He also criticised the previous administration for“selling hills,” promising that no natural resources would be auctioned under his tenure.

Attending the Karam Mahasamabesh as chief guest at Karadi Maidan in Purulia-I block, Adhikari said it was the first time a Chief Minister had been invited to the event.

He announced an allocation of Rs 50 crore for the Kurmi Development Board, promising to increase funds if needed.

He also said arrangements were being made to start flights in Purulia soon, renovate the Purulia zoo, and even bring cheetahs to the district.