Long-Read Sequencing Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, 2034

The global long-read sequencing market size was valued at USD 645 million in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 774.77 million in 2026 to USD 3358.13 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 20.12% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. North America dominated the long-read sequencing market with a market share of 42.5% in 2025.

Long-read sequencing is an advanced genomic sequencing technology that reads long stretches of DNA or RNA molecules in a single run, enabling more accurate analysis of complex genetic regions. It is widely used to detect structural variants, repetitive sequences, gene fusions, and full-length transcripts that are difficult to resolve with short-read methods. This technology supports applications in clinical research, precision medicine, agriculture, microbiology, and evolutionary biology.

2025 Market Size: USD 645.00 Million 2026 Market Size: USD 774.77 Million 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 3358.13 Million Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 20.12%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 42.5% Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034): 20.8%

By Product Leading Segment: Consumables Market Share in 2025: 46.7% By Technology Fastest growing segment: Nanopore Sequencing CAGR: 19.4% (2026-2034) By Workflow Leading Segment: Sequencing Market Share in 2025: 52.9% By Application Fastest growing segment: Metagenomics CAGR: 19.1% (2026-2034)

Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report,

Increasing Adoption of Long-read Sequencing for Structural Variant and Complex Genome Analysis

The long-read sequencing market is increasingly gaining traction for applications where short-read technologies have limitations, particularly in detecting structural variants, repeat expansions, complex genomic regions, and long-range haplotypes. In June 2026, a clinical study of 832 patients with rare genetic diseases found that long-read genome sequencing produced a conclusive diagnosis in 19.2% of patients compared with 16.5% using standard-of-care testing, highlighting its diagnostic value for unresolved genetic conditions.

Growing Integration of Long-read Sequencing into Clinical and Precision Genomics

Long-read sequencing is increasingly moving beyond research applications into clinical genomics, rare-disease diagnosis, oncology, and precision medicine. Improvements in sequencing accuracy, workflow efficiency, and bioinformatics are supporting broader use of long-read technologies for comprehensive genomic analysis, enabling laboratories to investigate variants and molecular features that may remain unresolved with conventional sequencing approaches.

In April 2026, a U.S. diagnostic laboratory launched clinical long-read genomic sequencing services for complex genetic cases, reflecting the continued transition of long-read sequencing toward routine clinical applications.

Growing Demand for Comprehensive Genomic Analysis Supports Long-read Sequencing Adoption

The increasing use of genomic testing in rare diseases, cancer, inherited disorders, and precision medicine is strengthening demand for technologies capable of capturing complex genomic variation. In May 2026, genomic research demonstrated that long-read whole-genome sequencing substantially improved the detection of structural and tandem-repeat variants in autism research, reinforcing its value for comprehensive genomic analysis.

High Sequencing and Data Analysis Costs Can Limit Wider Long-read Sequencing Adoption

Long-read sequencing workflows can require substantial investment in sequencing platforms, consumables, sample preparation, computational infrastructure, and specialized bioinformatics. In July 2026, market analysis identified relatively high sequencing costs, bioinformatics requirements, and dependence on genomics research funding as continuing factors limiting broader long-read sequencing adoption.

Expansion of Long-read Sequencing in Rare-Disease and Precision Medicine Diagnostics Creates New Growth Opportunities

The growing use of genomic testing for undiagnosed and inherited diseases is creating opportunities for long-read sequencing to address diagnostic gaps left by conventional methods. In June 2026, clinical research involving 832 patients with rare genetic diseases demonstrated higher diagnostic yield with long-read genome sequencing than standard-of-care testing, supporting its expanding role in precision genomic medicine.

Bioinformatics Complexity and Clinical Standardization Create Challenges for Long-read Sequencing

Long-read sequencing generates complex datasets that require specialized analysis pipelines, reference resources, variant-calling methods, and interpretation frameworks. Differences in sequencing platforms, rapidly evolving software, clinical validation requirements, and limited standardization can make integration into routine diagnostic workflows technically challenging and increase the expertise required for reliable clinical interpretation.

In September 2026, clinical genomics research identified higher sequencing error rates than short-read methods, customized analysis pipelines, rapidly changing software, and limited scalability as continuing challenges to routine clinical adoption.

Consumables Segment is Projected to Register the Fastest Growth at a CAGR of 18.6%

The consumables segment is projected to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of 18.6% during 2026–2034. In 2025, the segment accounted for 46.7% of the global long-read sequencing market, with a value of USD 0.30 billion. Growth is driven by the recurring demand for sequencing reagents, flow cells, sample preparation kits, and other laboratory consumables required for every sequencing workflow. Increasing sequencing volumes and expanding genomic research activities are expected to further support the segment's growth.

The instruments segment continues to maintain a significant market presence owing to increasing investments in advanced long-read sequencing platforms capable of delivering high-throughput and accurate genomic analysis. The services segment is witnessing steady growth as research organizations and healthcare institutions increasingly outsource sequencing projects, bioinformatics analysis, and technical support to specialized service providers.

Request Customization to receive a tailored report.

Nanopore Sequencing Segment is Projected to Register the Fastest Growth at a CAGR of 19.4%

The nanopore sequencing segment is projected to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of 19.4% during 2026–2034. In 2025, the segment accounted for 48.6% of the global long-read sequencing market, with a value of USD 0.31 billion. Growth is driven by its ability to deliver real-time sequencing, portable testing capabilities, and direct analysis of long DNA and RNA molecules. Continuous technological advancements and expanding applications in clinical diagnostics and genomics research are expected to further accelerate the segment's growth.

The single-molecule real-time sequencing segment dominated the market owing to its high sequencing accuracy, long read lengths, and broad adoption in genome assembly, structural variant analysis, and complex genomic research. The others segment includes emerging long-read sequencing technologies that continue to gain attention through ongoing innovation and specialized research applications.

Data Analysis Segment is Projected to Register the Fastest Growth at a CAGR of 19.2%

The data analysis segment is projected to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of 19.2% during 2026–2034. In 2025, the segment accounted for 20.6% of the global long-read sequencing market, with a value of USD 0.13 billion. Growth is driven by the increasing volume of genomic data, rising adoption of artificial intelligence-based bioinformatics tools, and growing demand for accurate interpretation of complex sequencing results. Continuous advancements in computational biology are expected to further support the segment's growth.

The sequencing segment dominated the market owing to its central role in generating high-quality long-read genomic data for research and clinical applications. The pre-sequencing segment continues to witness steady demand as efficient sample preparation, library construction, and quality assessment remain essential for achieving accurate sequencing outcomes.

Metagenomics Segment is Projected to Register the Fastest Growth at a CAGR of 19.1%

The metagenomics segment is projected to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of 19.1% during 2026–2034. In 2025, the segment accounted for 15.4% of the global long-read sequencing market, with a value of USD 0.10 billion. Growth is driven by increasing research on microbial communities, infectious disease surveillance, and environmental genomics. The ability of long-read sequencing to accurately characterize complex microbial genomes continues to support the rapid expansion of this segment.

The whole genome sequencing segment dominated the market owing to its extensive use in comprehensive genomic analysis, disease research, precision medicine, and population genomics. The targeted sequencing segment continues to witness strong demand for focused analysis of disease-associated genes, while the RNA sequencing segment is expanding steadily due to increasing applications in transcriptomics and gene expression profiling.

The epigenetics segment continues to gain traction as researchers increasingly study DNA methylation and other epigenetic modifications to understand disease mechanisms and gene regulation. The others segment includes specialized sequencing applications that continue to expand with ongoing advancements in genomic research and precision medicine.

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Segment is Projected to Register the Fastest Growth at a CAGR of 19.1%

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is projected to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of 19.1% during 2026–2034. In 2025, the segment accounted for 32.6% of the global long-read sequencing market, with a value of USD 0.21 billion. Growth is driven by increasing investments in drug discovery, biomarker identification, precision medicine, and genomic-based therapeutic development. Growing adoption of long-read sequencing technologies in pharmaceutical research is expected to further accelerate the segment's growth.

The academic & research institutes segment dominated the market owing to extensive investments in genomics research, large-scale sequencing projects, and continuous innovation in life sciences. The hospitals & clinics segment continues to witness steady growth as long-read sequencing is increasingly integrated into clinical diagnostics, rare disease identification, and personalized treatment planning.

The others segment includes government laboratories, contract research organizations, and specialized genomics centers that continue to adopt long-read sequencing technologies to support advanced research, public health initiatives, and specialized diagnostic applications.

Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.

North America long-read sequencing market accounted for 42.5% of the global market, reaching USD 0.27 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period. The market is driven by increasing adoption of advanced genomic technologies, rising investments in precision medicine, expanding applications in rare disease diagnosis, and strong funding for genomics research. Continuous technological advancements and growing demand for high-resolution sequencing continue to support regional market growth.

The US market was valued at USD 0.23 billion in 2025, making it the largest contributor in North America. Rising investments in genomic research, increasing adoption of long-read sequencing platforms, expanding precision medicine initiatives, and growing demand for advanced clinical diagnostics continue to drive market growth.

Canada's market reached USD 0.04 billion in 2025. Growing government support for genomics research, increasing adoption of next-generation sequencing technologies, expanding academic collaborations, and rising investments in healthcare innovation continue to support steady market expansion.

Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.

Europe long-read sequencing market accounted for 27.4% of the global market, reaching USD 0.18 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period. Increasing investments in life sciences research, expanding adoption of precision diagnostics, rising focus on personalized medicine, and supportive government funding continue to strengthen regional market growth. Continuous advancements in sequencing technologies further support market expansion.

The UK market was valued at USD 0.04 billion in 2025. Increasing investments in genomics research, expanding national genome sequencing programs, growing demand for precision diagnostics, and rising adoption of advanced sequencing platforms continue to support market growth.

Germany market accounted for USD 0.05 billion in 2025. Strong biotechnology research capabilities, increasing implementation of advanced sequencing technologies, expanding clinical genomics applications, and growing investments in molecular diagnostics continue to drive market expansion.

Asia Pacific long-read sequencing market accounted for 21.6% of the global market, reaching USD 0.14 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period. Rising healthcare expenditure, expanding genomics research activities, increasing demand for precision medicine, and growing investments in biotechnology continue to accelerate regional market growth. Government initiatives supporting genomic innovation further strengthen market expansion.

Japan's market generated USD 0.03 billion in 2025. Increasing adoption of long-read sequencing technologies, expanding genomic medicine initiatives, growing research collaborations, and rising investments in precision healthcare continue to support market growth.

China's market accounted for USD 0.06 billion in 2025, representing the largest share within Asia Pacific. Expanding biotechnology research, increasing investments in genomic sequencing infrastructure, growing demand for personalized medicine, and rising adoption of advanced sequencing platforms continue to drive market expansion.

Latin America long-read sequencing market accounted for 5.1% of the global market, reaching USD 0.03 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period. Increasing investments in genomic research, expanding healthcare infrastructure, growing awareness of precision medicine, and rising adoption of advanced sequencing technologies continue to support regional market growth.

Brazil market accounted for USD 0.02 billion in 2025. Rising investments in biotechnology research, increasing adoption of genomic sequencing technologies, expanding molecular diagnostics capabilities, and growing healthcare modernization initiatives continue to support market expansion.

Middle East & Africa long-read sequencing market accounted for 3.4% of the global market, totaling USD 0.02 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. Increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, expanding genomics research initiatives, growing adoption of molecular diagnostic technologies, and rising government support for precision medicine continue to support regional market growth.

The UAE market was valued at USD 0.005 billion in 2025. Increasing investments in genomic medicine, expanding precision healthcare initiatives, growing adoption of advanced sequencing technologies, and rising healthcare innovation continue to drive market growth.

Africa's market reached USD 0.015 billion in 2025. Improving genomics research infrastructure, increasing access to advanced molecular diagnostics, expanding healthcare investments, and growing international research collaborations continue to create long-term growth opportunities across the region.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited Quantapore, Inc. Agilent Technologies Element Biosciences BGI Eurofins Genomics Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. MicrobesNG Takara Bio New England Biolabs Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Target ALS Athena Diagnostics Volta Labs, Inc. MGI Tech Co., Ltd. Illumina, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California Wasatch BioLabs PacBio Swiss Rockets AG

March 2026: PacBio expanded its long-read sequencing technology portfolio with advancements to its Revio and Sequel platforms, improving sequencing throughput, accuracy, and scalability for genomic research, clinical studies, and precision medicine applications. January 2026: Oxford Nanopore Technologies expanded its sequencing ecosystem with enhanced nanopore sequencing platforms and software solutions, supporting real-time long-read genomic analysis across research, healthcare, and biotechnology applications. October 2025: Illumina expanded its long-read sequencing capabilities through continued development of integrated short-read and long-read sequencing solutions, strengthening applications in complex genomics, rare disease research, and precision diagnostics. August 2025: BGI Genomics expanded its long-read sequencing services with advanced genomic analysis capabilities, supporting applications in population genomics, agriculture, and biomedical research.