TN: Two Dead As Rain-Triggered Landslide Hits Idukki Village

MENAFN - IANS) Idukki, Sep 20 (IANS) Two people were killed after a landslide buried a shed at Kottakamboor in Vattavada, Idukki district, on Sunday evening following three hours of heavy rain.

The deceased were identified as Kottakamboor resident Balakrishnan and his sister, Chinnu. Balakrishnan's wife, Mariamma, who was also inside the shed, was rescued with critical injuries. Residents rushed to the site and began removing soil and debris before emergency teams arrived.

Mariamma was taken for emergency medical treatment, while rescuers continued searching the affected area to see whether anyone else was trapped. Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Munnar and police officers from Devikulam later joined the operation.

Persistent rain, unstable soil, and difficult terrain posed major challenges to the teams. Officials closely monitored the surrounding slope amid fears of further earth movement.

The landslide was reported after Vattavada and nearby high-range areas experienced intense rainfall for around three hours. The prolonged downpour is suspected to have saturated the slope and triggered the collapse. Police, revenue, and disaster-management officials are expected to inspect the location and assess risks to nearby residents.

The incident has again highlighted Idukki's vulnerability to landslides during spells of heavy rain. The district has witnessed several deadly slope failures in recent years, particularly in and around the Munnar high ranges. The worst was the Pettimudi landslide near Rajamala on August 6, 2020, when a massive flow of mud and boulders buried plantation workers' quarters. Sixty-six bodies were recovered, while four people remained missing and were presumed dead, taking the toll to 70.

In October 2025, a mudslip at Koombanpara near Adimali buried houses below the Kochi–Dhanushkodi national highway. Biju, 48, died after being pulled from the rubble, while his wife, Sandhya, was rescued and hospitalised. Several houses were damaged, and families living in vulnerable areas were shifted to a relief camp.

Authorities have advised residents of landslide-prone locations to remain vigilant and avoid unstable slopes as heavy rainfall continues across the region. Emergency teams remained at Kottakamboor to complete the search, secure the affected site, and prevent residents from entering the danger zone.