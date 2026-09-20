Pak Court's Ruling On 'Rohani Khazayeen' Brings New Phase In Suppression Of Ahmadiyya Community: Report

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, Sep 20 (IANS) Pakistan's Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) endorsing ban on the 23‐volume "Rohani Khazayeen," the foundational collection of writings by Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, the Ahmadiyya Community's founder, brings a new phase in the suppression of Ahmadi religious expression, a report has detailed.

Recently, the Pakistan FCC's bench dismissed all the petitions filed by the members of the Ahmadiyya community against the ban on "Rohani Khazayeen.

"The court's verdict upheld the Punjab Home Department's 2014 notification, imposing the ban on every volume of "Rohani Khazayeen", according to a report in Bitter Winter.

The ban was imposed after the Ulema Board recommended that the writings could create hostility among Muslims. The Punjab government decided in favour of the Ulema Board, and the Ahmadiyya community members plea challenging the decision was rejected by the Lahore High Court and its Multan bench. In the petition filed before the FCC, the Ahmadiyya community said that the ban violated Article 20 and lacked a proper legal basis.

The bench headed by Judge Aamir Farooq rejected the arguments made by the petitioners and said that they had not brought the material required to analyse the content of the volume or challenge the ban's reasoning to the court. The judges said that the petitioners' claim of a breach of religious freedom was "nothing more than wittering on about the subject of Fundamental Rights in general and Religious Freedom clause in particular," according to a report in Bitter Winter. The FCC rejected all petitions and ban on "Rohani Khazayeen" remains in effect, which implies that members of the Ahmadiyya community cannot print, publish or circulate one of their central religious texts.

"The ruling introduces a new phase in the suppression of Ahmadi religious expression. The Federal Constitutional Court has endorsed a ban rooted in a provincial executive order and justified through a clerical advisory body. The decision strengthens a system in which Ahmadi religious literature can be criminalised, seized, and removed from circulation," Italian sociologist of religions, Massimo Introvigne, mentioned in a report in Bitter Winter.

"It reinforces the legal environment that has already produced arrests and prosecutions of Ahmadis involved in publishing their religious writings. The judgment's language signals a judicial posture that treats Ahmadi claims to religious freedom as marginal," the author added.

On September 7, the United Nations experts expressed grave concern over continued discrimination, violence, and legal restrictions targeting members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community in Pakistan, while calling on authorities to ensure their safety and uphold the country's international human rights commitments.

"We are deeply concerned by persistent reports that members of the Ahmadiyya community continue to face harassment, criminal prosecution, violence, and exclusion because of their religious identity," the experts said.

"Every individual has the right to freedom of thought, conscience, religion, or belief. No one should be subjected to discrimination, intimidation, or violence, nor should they be prevented from peacefully manifesting their faith, or face discrimination with respect to any of their human rights," they added.

Fitr and Eid Adha. They also flagged arrests and prosecutions of Ahmadis over religious practices or identity, alongside hate speech against the community. The experts stressed the need for effective measures to prevent violence, ensure accountability, and protect vulnerable communities across Pakistan. "The state has a responsibility to exercise due diligence to prevent human rights violations, investigate allegations promptly and impartially, prosecute those responsible in accordance with international standards, and provide effective remedies to victims," the experts said. "Pakistan must break the pattern of impunity that has allowed perpetrators of attacks and incitement to hatred and violence to act without restraint. These attacks take place with tacit official complicity whilst the cycle of fear prevents people and institutions from upholding the rights and dignity of these minority groups," they noted.

The experts cited reports of ongoing attacks on Ahmadi places of worship, desecration of graves and disruption of religious observances, including during Eid