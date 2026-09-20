Makers Of 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' Announce New Film Titled 'Picnic'

The 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' makers have announced their new film, which is titled 'Picnic'. The makers have also revealed the release date and the poster of the movie.

'Picnic' Movie Details

After the historic success of 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit', the producers Dileesh Pothan, Fahadh Faasil and Syam Pushkaran have joined hands for a new movie. The film will be headlined by Sandeep Pradeep. The music of the film is composed by Govind Vasantha. Helmed by debutant director Kiran Josey, the film's cast also includes Indrajith Sukumaran, Dileesh Pothan, Sujin Sreedharan, Akshatha Ajith, Reshma Jose, Mary, Vijay Muthu, Pranav Prabhu and Uthara Ganga in prominent roles.

The poster unveiled by the makers featured a family seated together, seemingly posing for a family photoshoot, offering a glimpse of the film's family-oriented drama in the upcoming film.

Bhavana Studios shared the poster on their Instagram handle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhavana Studios (@bhavanastudios)

Success of 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit'

The announcement comes after the 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' created history by becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time at the box office.

The production house, Bhavana Studios, shared the success news on its Instagram handle by calling it the highest-grossing film of Keralam. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhavana Studios (@bhavanastudios)

'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' starred Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. It was jointly written by Girish AD and Kiran Josey. The music of the movie was composed by Vishnu Vijay, while the cinematography was handled by Ajmal Sabu. The movie was edited by Akash Joseph Varghese. (ANI)

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