VP To Inaugurate 9Th India International Water Week 2026 In Delhi

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan will inaugurate the 9th India International Water Week 2026 on September 22 in the national capital.

A Global Platform for Water Security

It is being organized by Ministry of Jal Shakti in collaboration with key Central Ministries, State Governments, international organisations, research and academic institutions, industry bodies, development partners, civil society and private sector partners.

The five-day international event will provide a multidisciplinary platform bringing together policymakers, global water leaders, experts, researchers, practitioners, industry, civil society and young professionals for dialogue, knowledge exchange, innovation and partnerships towards addressing emerging water challenges and advancing a water-secure and climate-resilient future, a release said.

Key Partnerships and Collaboration

It said that Netherlands and Germany will participate as Partner Countries, alongside Ministers, policymakers, global water leaders, international organisations, experts, researchers, practitioners, industry representatives, civil society, start-ups, youth and other stakeholders from India and abroad, enriching international cooperation and exchange of global experience in water management.

Fourteen states will participate as partner states, while six Central Ministries and Departments have been invited to participate as Partner Ministries and Departments, strengthening Centre State collaboration and cross sectoral convergence for climate resilient water management.

Programme Details and Deliberations

The programme will feature Ministerial Plenary, Global Water Leaders' Plenaries, Country Forums, Water Leaders' Forums, Practitioners' Forums, Thematic Forums, Startup Forum, Youth Forum, Industrial Forum and Side Events, facilitating dialogue across policy, technology, research and implementation.

Deliberations will cover inclusive and equitable water governance; collaboration for optimal use of water resources; technology and community for water security; water in climate-related risk; innovative financing models for water infrastructure and modernisation; sustainable water resources management; and water for people and planet.

Concurrent Events and Exhibitions

A four-day international exhibition from 22–25 September 2026 will provide a platform for showcasing innovative technologies, products and solutions for sustainable and climate-resilient water management.

The Second International WASH Conference 2026, being organised by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation from September 22–24, will focus on drinking water access, sanitation infrastructure, hygiene behaviour and public health, with emphasis on scalable, affordable and sustainable solutions.

Core Objectives and Future Outlook

The release said IIWW-2026 will seek to translate knowledge and dialogue into actionable recommendations, partnerships and scalable solutions, bringing together policy, financing, technology and community participation to strengthen water security and climate resilience.

The release said that India International Water Week has emerged as an important platform for bringing together diverse stakeholders from India and across the world to exchange experiences, showcase innovations and strengthen cooperation in the water sector.

IIWW-2026 will place climate resilience at the centre of the water discourse, with emphasis on moving from dialogue to practical, collaborative and implementable solutions for sustainable water management, the release said. (ANI)

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