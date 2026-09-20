BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi For 'Humiliating' PM Modi's Mother At Event

BJP condemns Rahul Gandhi's remarks

Telangana BJP President Ramchander Rao on Sunday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme, alleging that the Opposition party has no issues left and is resorting to personal attacks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his family.

Reacting to the programme, Rao said, "The Congress party appears to have no issues left and is intellectually bankrupt. Therefore, in the name of Chhatron Ki Goonj, they are abusing, humiliating, and disrespecting the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"If they have real issues, let them fight on those issues. Let them fight on policies. They can't do it because India is now growing; everyone is appreciating India, and everyone is appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

Rao alleged that Rahul Gandhi has "stooped to such a low level of politics" by making remarks against the Prime Minister's mother. "Even the youth are aligned with right-wing, nationalist thinking. Therefore, Rahul Gandhi has stooped to such a low level of politics that he is humiliating the mother of our honourable Prime Minister. The BJP strongly condemns such an attitude," he told ANI. He further said, "It is an insult to womanhood, the entire women's community, and our entire Indian culture."

What happened at the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme?

The remarks came after Rahul Gandhi participated in the Indore leg of the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' student interaction programme on Saturday, where he shared the stage with stand-up comedian Pulkit Mani. During the event, Gandhi's remarks and mimicked gestures drew criticism from BJP leaders, who alleged that the Prime Minister and his late mother were mocked.

Rahul Gandhi, during his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Indore on Saturday, raised issues related to paper leaks, delayed recruitments, education infrastructure, scholarships and hostel facilities, while alleging that a powerful "system" does not want students to question authority.

The Congress leader said the programme was aimed at addressing student concerns and restoring their faith in the education system. He alleged that institutions were being controlled by political, administrative, ideological and corporate interests. Gandhi also highlighted issues including examination irregularities, recruitment delays and the rising cost of education, while accusing the government of reducing investment in public education.

Madhya Pradesh CM defends state's education initiatives

The programme drew a response from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who accused Gandhi of using the platform to spread what he called "falsehoods" and said the event was aimed at furthering the Congress party's political agenda. Yadav defended the state government's education initiatives and highlighted schemes for students, including support through uniforms, bicycles, scooters and laptops.

Gandhi targets PM Modi, 'andhbhakts' again on Sunday

Rahul Gandhi again on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making a reference to birthday celebrations held for the Prime Minister and linking it to infrastructure for students. "'The government has money to light Diyas - why not for our hostels?' This question was asked of me yesterday by a female student in Indore. She came to the city from a village to study. There's no hostel, so she has to stay in a PG. Just to stay safe, lakhs are spent. The worry of monthly rent and the fear of becoming homeless - she has to study amidst all this," Gandhi said.

Gandhi also targeted those he described as "andhbhakts", contrasting them with students who question authority. "An andhbhakt is the antithesis of a student. While a student asks questions and remains curious, an andhbhakt lives in a delusional world of their own. While a student is fearless, an andhbhakt is a coward," he added.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)