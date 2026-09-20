Rs 5.5 Lakh! Is Deepika Padukone's Embellished Kurta Set For Ganpati Darshan THAT Expensive? Let's Decode

Deepika Padukone is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who makes millions of hearts beat with her stunning looks, undying love for her craft, and fashion choices. The diva just recently visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai clad in a beautiful desi outfit. Let's decode her look, becasue there's. fashion debate going on!

On September 19, 2026, Filmdom dropped a post on Instagram. Titled 'Costume Breakdown,' it featured Deepika Padukone in a detailed outfit. The site initially claimed she wore a "royal Sabyasachi outfit, tissue dupatta, and statement heritage jhumkas." This single post quickly kicked off a firestorm. 10.7K likes and 162 comments - that's how fast it pulled in attention.

Did Deepika Wore Sabyasachi?

The viral post claims that the kurta set is priced at Rs 2,85,000. The silk salwar is priced at Rs 96,000, and the dupatta that completes the look comes with a whopping price of Rs 1,75,000. The total price of the outfit comes to roughly Rs 5,56,000 - but allegedly!

Fan's Don't Agree!

"Its not from sabyasachi.. dont make any content just to get views n shares.. do ur research before u do it." One user blasted filmdom's 'Costume Breakdown' post. Despite the site's clear assertion, many commenters challenged the Sabyasachi claim. The online forum exploded. Users questioned the information's accuracy. Another comment agreed: "Outfit is not sabya. It is another brand." A segment of the audience believed the designer credit was simply wrong.

Fact Check!

Deepika's outfit is not from Sabyasachi. Yes, you read that right. The actress wore this beautiful piece from Mayyur Girotra Official Couture. Yes, the designer brand also posted Deepika's stunning pictures on Instagram, squashing the rumours.

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A post shared by Mayyur Girotra Official (@mayyurgirotracouture)

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A post shared by Mayyur Girotra Official (@mayyurgirotracouture)

On The Personal Front!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on September 19, 2026. They are already parents to a beautiful baby girl, Dua Padukone Singh.