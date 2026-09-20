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Zee 5 Global Unveils Trailer of Bakaiti Season 2, Promising More Family Drama, Comic Chaos and Heartfelt Moments; Premieres on 25th September
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) At a time when audiences are gravitating towards stories that feel familiar, heartfelt and effortlessly entertaining, Zee 5 Global has unveiled the trailer of the much-loved Bakaiti Season 2, premiering exclusively on the platform on 25th September 2026. Following the overwhelming love for its refreshingly relatable portrayal of a middle-class family and the everyday chaos that comes with it, the beloved Kataria family is back and this time, with even more laughter, conflict, warmth and moments that hit close to home. Set against the familiar lanes of old Ghaziabad, Season 2 sees Katarias together once again, as they navigate new challenges, shifting family dynamics and the wonderfully messy business of being a family.
Produced by Dice Media and directed by Samar Iqbal, Bakaiti Season 2 brings back the much-loved ensemble of Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Tanya Sharma and Aditya Shukla as the core Kataria household, alongside Devishi Madan, Ritwik Nambiar and Ashok Chavan. With its distinctive blend of humour, heart and deeply relatable family dynamics, the new season promises to take the Katarias and audiences on another entertaining ride through the joys, frustrations and beautiful chaos of everyday family life.
Trailer link:
Key Details
Title: Bakaiti Season 2
Language: Hindi
Genre: Slice-of-life dramedy / Family comedy-drama
Premiere: 25th September 2026
Produced by: Dice Media
Directed by: Samar Iqbal
Cast: Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Tanya Sharma, Aditya Shukla, Devishi Madan and others
Streaming: Exclusively on Zee 5 Global
What is Bakaiti Season 2 about?
Almost a year after the events of the first season, the Kataria family finds itself entering a new chapter - one that brings twice the family, twice the friction and twice the bakaiti. When an unexpected turn of events brings Ajay, Alka and Aman back to Kataria Kutir, both Kataria families find themselves living under the same roof. What begins as a temporary arrangement soon turns into a whirlwind of clashing opinions, bruised egos, old grievances and the everyday disagreements within an ordinary family.
But beneath the laughter and chaos, the stakes are higher this time. As the family grapples with financial pressures, relationship troubles and Nanaji’s declining memory, the possibility of Kataria Kutir going into redevelopment becomes far more than a property dispute. It forces each family member to confront what the house and everything it represents truly means to them. Caught in the middle is Sanjay Kataria, who must navigate one family crisis after another while trying to keep the chaos from spiralling further.
Through its mix of humour, emotion and everyday family chaos, Bakaiti Season 2 explores love, ambition, insecurity, identity, nostalgia and the complicated bonds that hold a family together. At its heart, the season asks a simple yet deeply personal question: Is a home defined by the four walls around us, or by the people and memories that live within them?
Why Bakaiti Season 2 stands out:
● Double the family, double the bakaiti: With both Kataria families now under one roof, Season 2 amplifies everything audiences loved about the first season—the chaos, conflicts, comic moments and emotional warmth
● The chaos of everyday family life: From money and sibling equations to parenting, relationships and generational differences, Bakaiti finds humour in situations that are messy and familiar
● When a house becomes a character: At the heart of Season 2 is Kataria Kutir. As the family debates its future, the house becomes a symbol of belonging, identity, history and memories, making its fate deeply personal for everyone
● More than just a comedy: Beneath the laughter lies a story about ambition, insecurity, validation, anxiety, love and the ever-evolving dynamics of a family
● A family audiences will recognise: The Katarias are far from perfect—and that is precisely what makes them relatable. Their arguments, aspirations, insecurities and moments of affection reflect the beautifully complicated reality of family life
● A returning ensemble with a new addition: Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Tanya Sharma and Aditya Shukla return to reprise their much-loved characters, joined by Devishi Madan, who brings a new dynamic to the world of Bakaiti, alongside Ritwik Nambiar and Ashok Chavan
● A story about what truly makes a home: As the Katarias are forced to confront their differences and the possibility of losing their ancestral home, Season 2 ultimately explores whether a home is made of walls and property—or the people, relationships and memories that give it meaning
Official Statements:
Director Samar Iqbal said,
“Bakaiti is a world that feels incredibly familiar to me, the kind of family where nobody really says ‘I love you’, but someone will make sure you’ve eaten, interrupt you mid-sentence, or give you advice you absolutely didn’t ask for. That chaos, affection and contradiction is what makes the Katarias so special. For Season 2, my biggest instinct was to get closer. Season 1 observed the Katarias; I wanted Season 2 to breathe with them. We’ve kept the madness and humour intact, but we’re spending more time inside the characters, their relationships, their little heartbreaks and the things they struggle to say. I’m grateful to Zee 5 Global for continuing to support stories that are rooted and give a show like Bakaiti the opportunity to come back to audiences. It has been an absolute joy to make, and I’m excited for audiences to come back to the Katarias. There’s more heart, more humour and, obviously, a lot more bakaiti”.
Actor Rajesh Tailang said,
“Bakaiti has a very special place in our hearts because of the way audiences connected with the Kataria family and their everyday chaos. Coming back for Season 2 feels wonderful, especially knowing how much love the first season received. The new season brings the same warmth, humour and relatability, with the family returning with even more bakaiti. I’m delighted that the trailer is now out and that audiences will get to meet the Katarias again when the season premieres on Zee 5 Global”.
Actor Sheeba Chaddha said,
“What makes Bakaiti so much fun is that the chaos comes from situations that are so familiar. With two Kataria families now under one roof, there is naturally a lot more confusion, more arguments and, of course, more bakaiti. At the same time, the show has that warmth which makes you root for this family despite all their madness. It was wonderful to return to this world and these characters, and I’m really happy that the trailer is now out. I can’t wait for audiences to see what the Katarias have got themselves into this time and join us on 25th September on Zee 5 Global”.
Produced by Dice Media and directed by Samar Iqbal, Bakaiti Season 2 brings back the much-loved ensemble of Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Tanya Sharma and Aditya Shukla as the core Kataria household, alongside Devishi Madan, Ritwik Nambiar and Ashok Chavan. With its distinctive blend of humour, heart and deeply relatable family dynamics, the new season promises to take the Katarias and audiences on another entertaining ride through the joys, frustrations and beautiful chaos of everyday family life.
Trailer link:
Key Details
Title: Bakaiti Season 2
Language: Hindi
Genre: Slice-of-life dramedy / Family comedy-drama
Premiere: 25th September 2026
Produced by: Dice Media
Directed by: Samar Iqbal
Cast: Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Tanya Sharma, Aditya Shukla, Devishi Madan and others
Streaming: Exclusively on Zee 5 Global
What is Bakaiti Season 2 about?
Almost a year after the events of the first season, the Kataria family finds itself entering a new chapter - one that brings twice the family, twice the friction and twice the bakaiti. When an unexpected turn of events brings Ajay, Alka and Aman back to Kataria Kutir, both Kataria families find themselves living under the same roof. What begins as a temporary arrangement soon turns into a whirlwind of clashing opinions, bruised egos, old grievances and the everyday disagreements within an ordinary family.
But beneath the laughter and chaos, the stakes are higher this time. As the family grapples with financial pressures, relationship troubles and Nanaji’s declining memory, the possibility of Kataria Kutir going into redevelopment becomes far more than a property dispute. It forces each family member to confront what the house and everything it represents truly means to them. Caught in the middle is Sanjay Kataria, who must navigate one family crisis after another while trying to keep the chaos from spiralling further.
Through its mix of humour, emotion and everyday family chaos, Bakaiti Season 2 explores love, ambition, insecurity, identity, nostalgia and the complicated bonds that hold a family together. At its heart, the season asks a simple yet deeply personal question: Is a home defined by the four walls around us, or by the people and memories that live within them?
Why Bakaiti Season 2 stands out:
● Double the family, double the bakaiti: With both Kataria families now under one roof, Season 2 amplifies everything audiences loved about the first season—the chaos, conflicts, comic moments and emotional warmth
● The chaos of everyday family life: From money and sibling equations to parenting, relationships and generational differences, Bakaiti finds humour in situations that are messy and familiar
● When a house becomes a character: At the heart of Season 2 is Kataria Kutir. As the family debates its future, the house becomes a symbol of belonging, identity, history and memories, making its fate deeply personal for everyone
● More than just a comedy: Beneath the laughter lies a story about ambition, insecurity, validation, anxiety, love and the ever-evolving dynamics of a family
● A family audiences will recognise: The Katarias are far from perfect—and that is precisely what makes them relatable. Their arguments, aspirations, insecurities and moments of affection reflect the beautifully complicated reality of family life
● A returning ensemble with a new addition: Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Tanya Sharma and Aditya Shukla return to reprise their much-loved characters, joined by Devishi Madan, who brings a new dynamic to the world of Bakaiti, alongside Ritwik Nambiar and Ashok Chavan
● A story about what truly makes a home: As the Katarias are forced to confront their differences and the possibility of losing their ancestral home, Season 2 ultimately explores whether a home is made of walls and property—or the people, relationships and memories that give it meaning
Official Statements:
Director Samar Iqbal said,
“Bakaiti is a world that feels incredibly familiar to me, the kind of family where nobody really says ‘I love you’, but someone will make sure you’ve eaten, interrupt you mid-sentence, or give you advice you absolutely didn’t ask for. That chaos, affection and contradiction is what makes the Katarias so special. For Season 2, my biggest instinct was to get closer. Season 1 observed the Katarias; I wanted Season 2 to breathe with them. We’ve kept the madness and humour intact, but we’re spending more time inside the characters, their relationships, their little heartbreaks and the things they struggle to say. I’m grateful to Zee 5 Global for continuing to support stories that are rooted and give a show like Bakaiti the opportunity to come back to audiences. It has been an absolute joy to make, and I’m excited for audiences to come back to the Katarias. There’s more heart, more humour and, obviously, a lot more bakaiti”.
Actor Rajesh Tailang said,
“Bakaiti has a very special place in our hearts because of the way audiences connected with the Kataria family and their everyday chaos. Coming back for Season 2 feels wonderful, especially knowing how much love the first season received. The new season brings the same warmth, humour and relatability, with the family returning with even more bakaiti. I’m delighted that the trailer is now out and that audiences will get to meet the Katarias again when the season premieres on Zee 5 Global”.
Actor Sheeba Chaddha said,
“What makes Bakaiti so much fun is that the chaos comes from situations that are so familiar. With two Kataria families now under one roof, there is naturally a lot more confusion, more arguments and, of course, more bakaiti. At the same time, the show has that warmth which makes you root for this family despite all their madness. It was wonderful to return to this world and these characters, and I’m really happy that the trailer is now out. I can’t wait for audiences to see what the Katarias have got themselves into this time and join us on 25th September on Zee 5 Global”.
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