Crypto News: New Remittix Contribution Centre Draws Shiba Inu Level Attention As The BNB Price Prediction Eyes $2,000

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Remittix expands community participation around its PayFi ecosystem while bullish BNB forecasts consider a possible longer-term move to $2,000

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Sept. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has introduced its Contribution Centre, a community initiative designed to recognise and reward eligible supporters who help expand awareness of the project. The programme adds a participation layer to an ecosystem spanning crypto-to-bank payments, perpetual trading, a mobile wallet and a planned earning product.









The initiative is attracting comparisons with the community-led visibility associated with Shiba Inu. That language describes an ambition to generate broad engagement; it does not establish equivalent holder numbers, market value, liquidity or historical performance.

Contribution Centre Adds a Community Layer

Remittix says eligible contributors can receive rewards for approved activities supporting project awareness and community growth. Campaigns, verification requirements and reward levels may change, so participants should rely on the latest terms published through official Remittix channels.

The programme is intended to turn presale interest into active participation ahead of the RTX public launch. Community growth can increase awareness, but lasting value will depend on whether Remittix delivers products that attract continued use.

Utility Separates Remittix From a Meme-Coin Model

Shiba Inu showed how an engaged community could move a digital asset into mainstream discussion. Remittix is applying a community-growth strategy to a different proposition centred on crypto-to-fiat payments.

Its PayFi network is designed to let users send supported cryptocurrencies while recipients receive local fiat through bank settlement. Remittix says the platform intends to support more than 50 crypto pairs and over 30 fiat currencies, with use cases including remittances, contractor payments and business invoices.

Remittix Builds a Broader Financial Hub

Remittix Markets is live and offers perpetual-futures trading across hundreds of cryptocurrencies. The project has previously reported more than $50 million in platform volume.

The Remittix wallet is available through Apple's App Store, with Google Play support planned. Remittix Earn is under development and is expected to advertise yields of up to 22% APY on qualifying assets, subject to final rates, terms and risks.

RTX is currently listed at $0.21 before a stated next stage at $0.23. Remittix reports 82.51% of the current allocation sold and says its official launch date will be revealed after presale funding reaches $32 million.

BNB Price Prediction Eyes $2,000

BNB trades near $766 after gaining approximately 2.1% in the latest session. A move to $2,000 would require an increase of about 161% and would place BNB roughly 46% above its previous peak near $1,370.

Such an outcome would probably require sustained BNB Chain activity, stronger market liquidity and favourable conditions across digital assets. The $2,000 BNB prediction is therefore a bullish scenario, not a confirmed target.

BNB provides exposure to an established exchange and blockchain ecosystem, while RTX is an earlier-stage token dependent on Remittix's launch execution and product adoption.

About Remittix

Remittix is a blockchain financial-technology project developing crypto-to-fiat payments and an ecosystem that includes Remittix Markets, its mobile wallet, Remittix Earn and community initiatives.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out the project here:

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