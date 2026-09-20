Rejuvenate Wellness Named 2026 Best Of Florida Regional Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rejuvenate Wellness, a holistic wellness studio based in Ocala, has been named a winner of the 2026 Best of Florida Regional Award. The recognition celebrates a studio built around personalized massage, skincare, prenatal wellness, and holistic therapies designed to treat the whole person rather than a single symptom, drawing on extensive experience in the field.What sets Rejuvenate Wellness apart is the breadth of care available in one studio. Massage offerings include deep connective tissue, neuromuscular, myofascial, and Swedish techniques, along with targeted care for migraines and neck and shoulder pain. The skincare menu features customized facials, dermaplaning, and chemical peels, while expectant mothers can access certified prenatal massage and birth doula services. For clients seeking a less clinical approach, the studio also offers Reiki, sound bath meditation, crystal therapy, aromatherapy, and infrared sauna sessions, rounding out a menu built around treating the whole person rather than a single complaint.Beyond its service menu, Rejuvenate Wellness has built its reputation on years of hands-on experience and a client base that has grown largely through referrals and repeat visits, including more than 80 five-star reviews. The studio's approach centers on making each client feel genuinely cared for, an emphasis on presence and personal attention that has earned it strong loyalty throughout the Ocala community."Being named a Best of Florida Regional Award winner means so much to me and to every client who has trusted me with their care," said Jenn Winsett of Rejuvenate Wellness. "I built this studio around the belief that healing starts from within, and this recognition tells me that approach is truly resonating with the people I serve, whether they are coming in for their first session or their fiftieth."Looking ahead, Rejuvenate Wellness plans to continue expanding its holistic offerings for clients throughout Ocala and the surrounding area. As the studio carries its 2026 Best of Florida Regional Award forward, it remains committed to its founding mission: "Intentional holistic therapies to restore your system, rejuvenate your mind, and reconnect you to your body."For more information click here!

Rejuvenate Wellness

Rejuvenate Wellness

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Rejuvenate Wellness Named 2026 Best of Florida Regional Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing September 20, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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