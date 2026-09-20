Gasper Arts Center Named 2026 Best Of Florida Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DANIA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gasper Arts Center, a creative studio and gallery in Dania Beach, has been named a winner of the 2026 Best of Florida Award. Founded in 2021 by ceramic artist and business owner Laura Gasper, the center offers classes, workshops, open studio space, artist studios and gallery opportunities for artists and art lovers of all skill levels.A big part of Gasper Arts Center's appeal is the number of ways people can become part of its creative community. Beginning and intermediate pottery classes introduce students to wheel throwing and other ceramic techniques, while workshops offer opportunities to explore new skills. Wheel & Wine on Friday evenings and Sip-n-Spin on Saturday evenings pair pottery with a relaxed social atmosphere, while mosaic classes give students another way to work with color, texture and pattern. For artists who want to keep creating beyond scheduled classes, Open Studio memberships provide access to workspace and equipment for independent projects. Dedicated spaces for resident artists also allow people at different stages of their creative journeys to work alongside one another.The center has also grown beyond a place to take an art class. Monthly art shows give artists opportunities to exhibit and sell their work, while community events and musical performances, including a Sofar Sounds concert, have brought new audiences into the space.“Winning Best of Florida means so much to our entire community of artists and students,” Gasper said.“We built this studio to give people a place to explore their creativity without judgment, whether they're picking up a pottery tool for the first time or are experienced artists looking for a place to continue their work.”Looking ahead, Gasper Arts Center plans to continue expanding its classes, workshops, artist community and gallery programming while staying rooted in its founding vision of creating“an art studio with an inspiring atmosphere of classes and workspaces for creative artists and art lovers of all skill levels.”For more information click here!

Gasper Arts Center

Gasper Arts Center

+1 954-656-3560

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Gasper Arts Center Named 2026 Best of Florida Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing September 20, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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