LUX Medspa Brickell Named 2026 Best Of Florida Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LUX MedSpa Brickell, a luxury spa destination located inside SLS LUX Brickell, has been named a winner of the 2026 Best of Florida Award. The recognition celebrates a spa built around personalized wellness and hospitality-driven service in the heart of Miami's Brickell neighborhood, inside one of the city's most recognizable hotel properties.What sets LUX MedSpa Brickell apart is the breadth of experiences available under one roof. Guests can choose from therapeutic and couples massage, customized facials tailored to each individual's skin, microneedling, and lymphatic drainage, along with spa gift cards for those who prefer to give an experience rather than an object. The spa also specializes in curated celebrations for anniversaries, birthdays, bachelorette parties, and friends' spa days, combining personalized wellness with the luxury hospitality setting of SLS LUX Brickell, all designed around each guest's specific goals for the visit.Beyond the treatment menu, LUX MedSpa Brickell has built its reputation around a simple philosophy: luxury is not simply what a guest sees, but how they feel throughout the entire visit. That approach shapes every detail of the guest experience, from the initial welcome to the final moments of a treatment, ensuring that hospitality and personalized care remain as central to the brand as the services themselves, regardless of whether a guest is booking a single facial or planning a full celebration."Being named a Best of Florida Award winner means so much to our entire team," said Alan Araujo, founder of LUX MedSpa Brickell. "We built this spa around the idea that luxury is about how a guest feels, not just what they see, and this recognition tells us that our guests feel that difference every time they visit, whether it's their first appointment or their fiftieth."Looking ahead, LUX MedSpa Brickell plans to continue expanding its personalized wellness offerings for guests throughout Miami and beyond, building on the trust it has earned inside SLS LUX Brickell. As the spa carries its 2026 Best of Florida Award forward, it remains true to its identity as "A Spa Day Destination in the Heart of Brickell."For more information click here!

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LUX MedSpa Brickell Named 2026 Best of Florida Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing September 20, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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