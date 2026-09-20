Sunshine Psychiatric Care & Wellness Named 2026 Best Of Florida Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PALM COAST, FL, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sunshine Psychiatric Care & Wellness has been named a 2026 Best of Florida Award winner, recognizing the Palm Coast practice's comprehensive approach to psychiatric care and mental wellness. The award celebrates businesses that stand out for quality and consistency, and Sunshine Psychiatric Care & Wellness has built its reputation on providing patients with more than a single path to feeling better.Known for offering psychiatric evaluations and medication management alongside advanced treatment options, the practice has become a resource for patients who haven't found relief through more traditional approaches. Its offerings include Spravato (esketamine) therapy for treatment-resistant depression, IV ketamine infusions, and ExoMind TMS, delivered alongside ongoing psychotherapy. Rather than referring patients elsewhere for specialized care, the team built a practice where evaluation, medication management, and advanced treatment all happen under one roof.That range extends into the practice's wellness offerings as well, including IV vitamin infusions, mild hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and Biosound therapy, services designed to support the whole person alongside their psychiatric care. The philosophy behind it all is straightforward: mental health and physical well-being are connected, and treatment works best when it accounts for both. As the practice puts it, "Let us illuminate your path to wellness," a sentiment reflected in the range of services available to every patient who walks through the door."This recognition means a great deal to our entire team," said a spokesperson for Sunshine Psychiatric Care & Wellness. "We built this practice because we believe patients deserve more than one option when it comes to their mental health. Being recognized as a 2026 Best of Florida Award winner reflects the trust our patients place in us every day, and it motivates us to keep expanding what's possible under this roof."Looking ahead, Sunshine Psychiatric Care & Wellness plans to continue expanding access to individualized psychiatric and wellness care for patients across Palm Coast and the surrounding area. The 2026 Best of Florida Award marks a meaningful milestone for the practice, and one the team views as motivation to keep building treatment plans that meet patients wherever they are in their mental health journey.For more information click here!

Sunshine Psychiatric Care & Wellness

Sunshine Psychiatric Care & Wellness

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