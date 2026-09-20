Gujarat: Mother Delivers Triplets With Help From 108 Emergency Team In Rajkot

MENAFN - IANS) Rajkot, Sep 20 (IANS) An emergency medical team from the 108 service assisted in the delivery of the remaining two babies after a woman carrying triplets gave birth to her first child before an ambulance reached her home in Rohishala village of Tankara taluka on Saturday night.

The Paddhari 108 team received the delivery emergency at 8:48 p.m. on September 19. EMT Jignasha Luhar and pilot Sureshbhai immediately left for Rohishala.

When the ambulance reached the patient's residence, the first of the three babies had already been delivered.

With two deliveries still to be managed, Luhar used her training to assess and handle the situation and successfully assisted with the births of the remaining two babies.

According to the 108 team, all three newborns were boys. During the emergency, the patient's condition and other details were shared over the phone with ERCP Dr Jotsna.

Following the doctor's guidance, the team administered the required care and continued monitoring the mother and newborns.

After all three babies were delivered, Luhar ensured the mother and newborns received the necessary attention before they were transported to Janana Hospital.

The mother and all three babies were subsequently handed over safely to the hospital's medical team for further treatment and care.

The 108 team said a triplet delivery presents additional challenges compared with a routine delivery and requires careful management.

In this case, the emergency team responded after the first birth had already taken place and managed the remaining two deliveries at the patient's residence.

The team also acknowledged the support provided by pilot Sureshbhai during the emergency and the medical guidance given by Dr Jotsna.

The mother and all three newborn boys were taken to the hospital safely following the deliveries.