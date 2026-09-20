UP: BJP Chief Nitin Nabin To Begin Two-Day Poll Strategy Visit From Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Sep 20 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party's National President Nitin Nabin will lead organisational meetings, public programmes and conferences related to election preparations in Uttar Pradesh during his two-day visit starting on Monday.

During his visit, Nabin will also visit historical sites and prominent temples to seek blessings, reflecting the BJP's continued commitment to the values of service, dedication and faith.

On the first day of his visit on Monday, the BJP National President will arrive in Krantidhara, Meerut and pay floral tributes to the immortal martyrs at the Indian National Army Martyrs Memorial and Park, a party statement.

Thereafter, he will address a 'Yuva Sammelan' organised at the Mangalya Auditorium of Swami Vivekanand Subharti University and call upon the youth to harness their strength.

Later in the afternoon, he will address 'Shakti Kendra Sammelan' (Western Region) to be held on the same campus.

Nabin will also hold special meetings with former office-bearers, Members of Parliament, legislators and dedicated karyakartas of the Western Region to give final and precise direction to election preparations.

On the second day of his visit on Tuesday, Nabin will hold an interaction meeting in Meerut in the morning with eminent personalities and distinguished citizens of the region.

He will visit the historic Augharnath Temple in Meerut to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Mahadev.

Later, he will travel to Saharanpur and visit a karyakarta's home for a meal, conveying a strong message of the BJP's great tradition of 'Karyakarta First', warmth and its unbreakable connection with the grassroots.

In Saharanpur, he will later interact with former Members of Parliament and legislators of the Western Region. Immediately thereafter, he will hold a high-level meeting with state and regional office-bearers, district presidents, district in-charges and district general secretaries to deliberate extensively on the election strategy.

Nabin will conclude his visit by offering prayers to Maa Bhagwati at the renowned Siddhapeeth Shri Shakambhari Devi Temple, the statement said.