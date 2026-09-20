Miley Cyrus Reveals Dolly Parton's Touring Habits Which Left Her Baffled

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Sep 20 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus has spoken about the touring habits of iconic singer Dolly Parton that left her perplexed.

Miley Cyrus said that she could never understand her godmother Dolly Parton's touring habits. Miley, 33, and her late godmother, Dolly, 80, were extremely close.

Dolly died in August after a short illness. Miley admitted she was confused by Dolly's insistence on having a bathtub in her tour bus.

She told Zane Lowe from Apple Music,“Dolly had the bathtub. I'm always like, 'When are you taking the bath?' In the parking lot or on the freeway? Like, if you're doing it in the parking lot, then just go in the hotel. I never understood that”.

Zane said,“No, no, no. The bath in the bus is serious. But also in the parking lot? At this point just go into the Four Seasons, Dolly. No, she's on the bus. We are, like I said: We are different people”.

Miley has been left devastated by the death of Dolly. She shared details of her final conversation with the late singer.

She went on, "The time that we talked, which was the last time we would talk, it was actually me telling her about this record because even though we are so different, that's what made us so perfect for each other is that she knew this, and I know this. She's known for, I guess, the faux, the fake, the hair, the makeup, the show of it, but there's a part of her that's just what I think everyone gravitates toward, how real she is and how authentic she is. And there was a time in my life, I mean, we hit on it with Hannah [Montana], so much of my life's about persona”.

The three-time Grammy winner credited the late singing legend with helping her navigate life in her sitcom in which Dolly played Aunt Dolly, the fictional godmother of Miley Stewart, mirroring their real-life relationship.

Miley said, "I think a way that I could look at that as, you can still have a persona and still be who you are, is because I had Dolly”.

The Wrecking Ball artist recalled telling Dolly that she "always" cries when performing live and the 9 to 5 chart topper encouraging her to embrace her emotional side.