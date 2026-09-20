Yogi: India's Identity Rooted In Sanatan Tradition, Welfare For All

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that India's identity is rooted in its "Sanatan tradition" and highlighted the government's welfare approach towards women, youth, farmers and the poor. Addressing the closing ceremony of the 'Prerna Vimarsh-2026' event in Noida, Yogi praised the organisers of the program for holding discussions on issues concerning society.

"First of all, for this innovative effort of dialogue, I extend my heartfelt greetings and thanks to all the office bearers associated with Prerna Vimarsh," he said. "The issues with which our society is affected and agitated, and which demand open discussion, have been presented through this Prerna Vimarsh programme. The publications of Prerna Vimarsh provide new inspiration," he added.

India's Identity and Sanatan Tradition

Speaking about India's cultural identity, the Chief Minister said that the country's consciousness is linked with its ancient traditions. He said India's identity and values are rooted in the Sanatan tradition. "When we talk about India, the real consciousness of India lies in its eternal (Sanatan) tradition. India is India because the soul of India resides in its eternal religion (Sanatan Dharma)," Yogi said.

He further said that India's tradition has always given importance to social values and harmony. "India exists as a secular state in the world because India is a follower of Sanatan Dharma. The majority of the population here takes pride in this tradition and in its Rishi tradition," he said.

Highlighting the contribution of women in Indian society, Yogi said that women's dignity, respect and safety have remained important priorities throughout history. "From any period of the past to the present time, you must have seen that in India, top priority has been given to women's dignity, women's respect, and women's safety," he said. Giving an example from ancient Indian history, the Chief Minister referred to scholar Gargi's debate with sage Yajnavalkya and said it reflected the intellectual contribution of women. "When the scholarly Gargi challenges a sage like Yajnavalkya to a philosophical debate (Shastrartha), it demonstrates the scholarly brilliance of women of that time," he said.

Focus on Welfare for Women, Youth, Farmers, and Poor

Talking about government welfare schemes, Yogi said that the focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare initiatives has been on women, youth, farmers and the poor. "Whatever public welfare schemes Prime Minister Modi Ji has, who is their focal point? It is either women, youth, farmers, or the poor," he said.

Non-discriminatory Housing for All

Highlighting housing schemes, the Chief Minister said that houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana were provided without discrimination. "Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, four crore people have received homes without any discrimination. In Uttar Pradesh alone, 65 lakh people have received housing, and very soon, we are going to provide homes to another 12 lakh people," Yogi said.

Emphasising that benefits were provided without considering caste, region, language or religion, he said: "For these 65 lakh people whose houses have been built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, was anyone's caste checked before granting housing? No caste was checked, no region was checked." "Were the four crore houses provided by the Prime Minister in the country given after asking anyone's caste, region, language, or religion? No," he added.

Linking the government's welfare approach with the principle of inclusive development, Yogi said that schemes reflect the idea of equal benefit for all sections of society. "This embodies the spirit of 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramaya' (May all be happy, may all be free from illness) - the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. This is the spirit that is for everyone," he said.

Governance with Equality and 'Sam-drishti'

The Chief Minister further said that governance should not differentiate between people after elections and emphasised an equal approach towards citizens. "Our approach is not about picking and choosing. We do not hold a perspective like 'this person is our voter, and this person is not'," Yogi said. "That was only until the elections; it is not the case after elections. Because after elections, when we become part of the government, we hold an equal perspective (Sam-drishti)," he added.

Quoting the philosophy of Lord Krishna, Yogi said that the principle of equality guides his approach. "Samatvam Yoga Uchyate' (Equanimity is called Yoga). We adopt this philosophy of Lord Krishna and make it the guiding principle of our lives," he said. (ANI)

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