Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up About Marriage With Vijay Deverakonda: 'Not Even A...'

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna is currently very busy with multiple pan-India movies. She recently spoke about her career pressure, her strong bond with Vijay Deverakonda, and the reality of living in the public eye. The actress shared many personal details and confirmed that her life remains exactly the same even after marriage.

Rashmika Mandanna is working on back-to-back films right now. She talked about the immense pressure of fame while handling movies across different languages. She admitted that she sacrificed many personal moments for her career. She also mentioned that her relationship with Vijay Deverakonda brings a deep sense of stability and companionship to her life.

Did life change after marriage?

Rashmika spoke about the impact of marriage on her life in a recent interview. She married Vijay Deverakonda at the absolute peak of her career. However, the actress stated that she has not changed "anything, not even a single bit" in her daily life after tying the knot.

She also revealed that she sleeps for just four hours a day to manage all her professional commitments. Her current schedule is extremely packed. She shared that finding personal time between movie shoots has become a massive challenge for her.

Rashmika talks about her bond with Vijay

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna previously acted together in hit films like 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade'. Rashmika spoke fondly about their relationship that grew over the years. She said that both of them literally grew up together in their career journey. "Vijay and I literally grew up together. We started as friends and co-stars, then we became close friends. Now we are partners," she explained.

She described him as a very soft-natured person. She pointed out a big difference between his two sides. Vijay stays completely focused and determined on the shooting sets. But outside of work, he is a very soft-hearted and kind person. Rashmika explained this contrast in his professional and personal personality while sharing her thoughts on their special bond.

'Standing in the spotlight feels like a gun to the head!'

Rashmika also opened up about the heavy pressure of constantly staying in the limelight. She described the situation where the public always keeps an eye on her. She said that standing in such a spotlight feels like "someone has put a gun to my head." The actress shared her honest feelings about handling constant public attention and the heavy professional responsibilities that come with massive fame.

What are her upcoming movies?

Rashmika Mandanna is currently acting in several highly anticipated movies. She recently attended the launch ceremony of M.S. Subbulakshmi's biopic in Chennai. She discussed her upcoming projects during this event.

1. Ranabali

Rashmika Mandanna recently completed shooting for the action thriller 'Ranabali' alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Reports suggest that the movie will hit screens worldwide on October 16. This marks the third time the hit pair is coming together on screen after 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade'. Fans are super excited to see them together in theatres after so many years.

2. Maisa

'Maisa' is an action thriller directed by Ravindra Pulle. It is one of the most awaited films of Rashmika Mandanna. The movie features a strong female-centric storyline. The actress plays the role of a woman belonging to the Gond tribe in this film. The makers have announced that the movie will release worldwide on November 27.

3. Cocktail 2

Finally, Rashmika Mandanna has also acted in 'Cocktail 2', directed by Homi Adajania. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon play the lead roles in this movie. This project is another major addition to Rashmika's upcoming movie lineup and has already grabbed the attention of her fans.

Rashmika Mandanna's recent statements about her busy schedule, her bond with Vijay Deverakonda, and the pressure of public life have sparked many discussions online. Meanwhile, fans have set very high expectations for all her upcoming movie releases.