At 81, She Took An Alaska Cruise: Gurugram Founder's Grandmother Wins The Internet

Fresh off an Alaskan cruise and managing an endless calendar of kitty parties, an 81-year-old businesswoman is proving that slowing down is entirely optional. In a video that went popular on Instagram, founder Mehar Toor from Gurugram presented her grandmother, whom she called "The OG Sherni," and the 81-year-old talked about her recent trips in a casual way.

The grandmother's choice to live alone is very different from how most people think about life in the 1980s. People on social media really like her honest tips on how to work hard and eat well.

She said,“What's up, Dadi?” In the video's commentary, the creator described her grandmother's colourful lifestyle in detail, lovingly referring to her as "The OG Sherni" (the original lioness).

The description said, "My 81-year-old grandmother is more active than I am; she lives alone, travels the world, has an endless calendar of cat parties, and a spirit you can spot from a mile away."

According to Mehar, a "Sherni" is "someone who refuses to give up or slow down even when 'society' expects you to."

Mehar Toor enquired about her grandmother's current location and whether she was still travelling during their informal chat. To this, the 81-year-old casually revealed her latest adventure:“Yes, I have been to Alaska for my cruise. I have really enjoyed it.”

When a seemingly impressed Mehar marvelled at her travelling at 81, her grandmother delivered a simple but powerful response.“Yeah, because I feel fully confident I can, you know, go anywhere,” she explained.

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Mehar complimented her grandma, stating that she didn't appear to be older than 22, and asked if she had any advise for the younger generation of today.“I say that they should enjoy their life,” the grandmother shared.“They should work, they should work hard, and eat good food. At the same time, they should look after themselves.”

The two exchanged a joyful "Cheers" as the positive exchange came to an end, providing as a potent reminder to enjoy life to the fullest.

Internet Reacts

The video quickly went viral on the Internet, with the post flooded with wholesome reactions from viewers.

“No way she is 81,” wrote one surprised user, while another commented,“Drop dead gorgeous Dadi.” Many viewers saw her as an ultimate role model for ageing gracefully, with one declaring her "The dadi I wanna be," and another dubbing her "Our favourite superwoman."

The post also prompted others to celebrate the active, older women in their own lives.“That's like my mum at almost 80,” a user shared, adding,“Cheers to all the 75+ women who are enjoying life, travelling, socialising, and genuinely happy. Seriously, HATS OFF.”