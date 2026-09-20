Third Edition Of Uttarakhand Premier League To Begin On Monday With Women's Clashes

MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, Sep 20 (IANS) The third edition of the Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) will get underway at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Monday, with the women's competition set to begin the 11-day tournament before the men's event starts on September 22.

Action kicks off on Monday with a double-header in the women's category, where Pithoragarh Hurricanes take on Dehradun Warriors in the morning fixture, followed by Bageshwar Aerial facing Mussoorie Queens in the afternoon clash.

The opening day's matches will precede a grand opening ceremony in the evening, headlined by Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor alongside prominent regional musical artistes from Garhwal, Kumaon, Jaunpur, and Jaunsar.

Highlighting the growth of the league, Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) secretary Kiran Verma said, "UPL has grown into an important platform for cricket in Uttarakhand, and the third edition is another step forward in that journey.

“We are particularly happy that the opening celebrations will bring cricket together with the state's talented artistes, making it a celebration that reflects the spirit of Uttarakhand."

Former BCCI vice-president Mahim Verma shed light on the league's role in providing exposure to local talent. "The UPL has created an opportunity for Uttarakhand's cricketers to compete in a structured T20 environment and gain valuable exposure.

“At the same time, the opening ceremony gives us an opportunity to celebrate the state's rich cultural heritage. We hope this edition creates many memorable moments for players and fans alike," he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, UPL Chairperson Sunil Joshi expressed confidence in a competitive season coming ahead for both men's and women's players. "The third edition represents another significant chapter for the Uttarakhand Premier League.

“The mix of experienced players and young talent should make for competitive cricket, while the women's and men's competitions will provide opportunities for players to make their mark. We are excited to begin the tournament and look forward to a strong response from cricket fans across the state."

The four-team women's tournament features Mussoorie Queens, Bageshwar Aerial, Pithoragarh Hurricanes, and Dehradun Warriors, with Nandini Kashyap, Prema Rawat, Raghavi Bisht, and Sweta Verma as their respective icon players. The women's final is scheduled to be played on September 24.

Meanwhile, the seven-team men's competition, comprising Haridwar Elmas, Nainital Tigers, Pithoragarh Hurricanes, USN Indians, Rishikesh River Kings, Tehri Titans, and Dehradun Warriors, will commence on September 22 with Haridwar taking on Nainital. The men's Eliminator will be played on September 30, with the final to be held on October 1.