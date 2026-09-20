Time To Correct Historical Oversights In Kashmir: LG

Calls for revival of J&K's cultural and intellectual heritage

Unveils Abhinavagupt statue, launches artists' welfare scheme

Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday called for renewed efforts to preserve and revive Jammu and Kashmir's cultural and intellectual heritage, saying the younger generation has the right to know about the region's contribution to India's civilisational history.

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Sinha was addressing a gathering in Jammu after unveiling a statue of Acharya Abhinavagupt. The event also saw the launch of the new logo of the J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, release of two books and inauguration of a welfare scheme for artists and writers.

The Lieutenant Governor described the occasion as the beginning of a cultural renaissance in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said artists and writers are“guardians of society's collective memory” who have preserved the region's culture and traditions through their work.

“Artists and writers are not only creators but also guardians of society's collective memory. They have given words to Jammu and Kashmir's priceless culture, voice to the emotions of society, and have shouldered the duty of carrying this Union Territory's heritage to future generations,” Sinha said.

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He said honouring artists and writers was akin to honouring the region's civilisation, culture and identity.

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Speaking about Acharya Abhinavagupt, Sinha described him as a philosopher, spiritual practitioner, poet and master of aesthetics whose contributions to Kashmir Shaivism and Pratyabhijna philosophy remained confined to limited scholarly circles for centuries.

He termed the neglect of such contributions a“damage to civilizational memory” and called for correcting historical oversights.

“The time has now come to correct these historical oversights. This task must be inspired by our commitment to truth, because our youth have the right to know how vast, how ancient, and how connected to the global community is the intellectual depth of the civilization they inherit,” he said.

Referring to Abhinavagupt's Tantraloka and his theory of rasa, the LG said art serves as a“doorway to inner awakening”.

He said the Indian tradition viewed art, life and the pursuit of truth as interconnected.

Sinha also congratulated Dr Vaidehi Taman for her book Abhinavagupt: The Voice of Eternal Shiva and Akriti Sharma for Raghunath Temple, Channi Parat: Hidden Heritage of Sunderbani.

He described the two books as important contributions towards connecting Jammu and Kashmir's heritage with India's wider civilisational consciousness.

The Lieutenant Governor said the Raghunath Temple at Channi Parat, which was begun under Maharaja Gulab Singh and completed under Maharaja Ranbir Singh, represents the region's tangible heritage.

“I want the new generation to remember that our ancestors built this nation with their wisdom, with their questions, with their experiences, and with their continuous search for truth,” Sinha said.

He stressed the need to preserve such knowledge and pass it on to future generations.

The LG urged universities, schools and cultural institutions to introduce young people to thinkers such as Abhinavagupt and encourage research into their works.

He also called for greater private and institutional support for research and publishing related to Jammu and Kashmir's cultural heritage.

Sinha said the welfare scheme for artists and writers reflected society's gratitude towards those who preserve traditions through stories, songs and other forms of creative expression. The scheme was conceived in 2021-22 and formalised in August 2024.

He expressed hope that the two books would reach readers across the country and that the J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages would continue contributing to the region's cultural life.

“We must place the historical facts in the right perspective with confidence. We must adopt the same curiosity and the same honest scholarship that characterized our ancestors,” he said.

The event was attended by Jammu West MLA Arvind Gupta, Principal Secretary Culture Brij Mohan Sharma, Director Anti-Corruption Bureau J&K Shakti Kumar Pathak, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, IGP Jammu Tejinder Singh, Deputy Commissioner Jammu Rakesh Minhas, IGNCA Regional Director Shruti Awasthi, JKAACL Secretary Harvinder Kour, literary personalities and other prominent citizens.

'Society Disconnected From Roots Loses Direction'

In his address to a separate gathering, Lieutenant Governor Sinha said a society that loses touch with its visionaries and cultural heritage risks losing its balance, sensitivity and sense of direction.

Sinha was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of the Mata Lalleshwari Cultural Cum Heritage Centre at Mata Bhaderkali Asthapan, Thalwal.

“I have been constantly reminding the society that a tree without roots cannot withstand a storm and in the same way, a society disconnected from its foundational visionaries, cultural heritage and the philosophy of its sages loses its balance, sensitivity and sense of direction,” he said.

The Mata Lalleshwari Cultural Cum Heritage Centre has been sanctioned under the Capex budget with an allocation of Rs 4.5 crore. The centre is envisioned as an initiative to preserve and promote the legacy of Yogini Lalleshwari.

Sinha said people in today's fast-paced life are facing mental stress, crises of identity and challenges of existential loneliness, adding that material success alone cannot fill the“emptiness within”.

He said the teachings of saints such as Mata Lalleshwari, along with the cultural centre dedicated to her, would provide spiritual resources for self-discipline, mental peace and emotional resilience.

The Lieutenant Governor said Jammu Kashmir has historically been a cradle of sages, saints and seekers of truth, and the centre would embody India's civilisational consciousness while serving as a platform for cultural harmony, spiritual tourism and academic research.

“This project reminds us of our timeless civilisational consciousness. Today, we stand at a significant juncture in our history, where the blessings of our ancestors and their timeless wisdom are converging with the aspirations for a confident, developed and self-reliant Jammu Kashmir,” he said.

Sinha said Mata Lalleshwari's teachings transcended social divisions and embodied ideals of tolerance, equality and inner transformation.

He said the centre would serve as a repository of her philosophy, enabling scholars, artists and seekers to engage with her teachings and disseminate them through modern platforms.

According to the LG, the centre will host exhibitions, translation initiatives and archival facilities, besides fostering fellowships in Kashmir Shaivism.

He said the centre would also empower youth through art and creative expression, promote social harmony and strengthen national integration.

Sinha emphasised that cultural and heritage centres were a national imperative, saying that beyond economic growth, a nation requires civilisational memory and moral direction.

“The Mata Lalleshwari Centre will reconnect society with its roots, provide spiritual resources for mental peace, and contribute to grassroots economic vitality by attracting seekers, historians and tourists,” he said.

He added that the centre would contribute to spiritual tourism and economic revitalisation by attracting seekers, historians and travellers from across the world.

Principal Secretary Culture Brij Mohan Sharma, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, IGP Jammu Tejinder Singh, DIG JSK Range Shridhar Patil, Deputy Commissioner Jammu Rakesh Minhas, Director Archives, Archaeology and Museums K.K. Sidha, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner Arvind Karwani and members of the Mata Bhaderkali Asthapan Trust, among others, attended the ceremony.