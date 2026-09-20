UN Cuts 2026 And 2027 Economic Growth Forecasts For CIS Countries

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The United Nations has lowered its economic growth forecasts for the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Georgia, projecting regional growth of 1.8 percent in 2026 and 2.2 percent in 2027.

According to a report by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA), the forecasts represent a downward revision from projections released earlier this year, when the UN expected the economies of the CIS and Georgia to grow by 2.1 percent in 2026 and 2.5 percent in 2027.

The UN has therefore revised its growth forecast downward by 0.3 percentage points for both years.

The downward revision comes amid differing economic dynamics across the region. The UN noted that economic growth remains weak in Russia and Ukraine, while economic activity continues at high levels in the countries of the Caucasus and Central Asia.

Russia's economic growth forecast for 2026 was lowered from the previous 1 percent to 0.5 percent. According to the UN, economic activity in Russia is being negatively affected by disruptions to domestic fuel supplies and oil and grain export capabilities, as well as tighter sanctions, labor shortages and restrictive monetary policy.

In Ukraine, electricity shortages and damage to port infrastructure are constraining economic activity. The UN projects that Ukraine's economy will grow by less than 1 percent in 2026.

At the same time, most countries in the Caucasus and Central Asia maintained high rates of economic growth during the first half of 2026, despite logistical challenges and rising fuel import costs linked to the conflict in the Middle East.