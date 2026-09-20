Russian Forces Strike Evacuation Point In Kramatorsk With Aerial Bomb

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Yevhen Kaplin, head of the Proliska humanitarian mission, said this on Facebook.

"Russian terrorists carried out an aerial bomb strike on an evacuation point in Kramatorsk. There was a direct hit. Evacuees and evacuation workers were at the site," Kaplin said.

The consequences are being assessed.

Russian strikes on Sumy region leave four killed, five injured over past day

As Ukrinform reported, on September 18, Russian forces killed one person in Kramatorsk.