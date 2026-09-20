Russian Forces Strike Evacuation Point In Kramatorsk With Aerial Bomb
"Russian terrorists carried out an aerial bomb strike on an evacuation point in Kramatorsk. There was a direct hit. Evacuees and evacuation workers were at the site," Kaplin said.
The consequences are being assessed.Read also: Russian strikes on Sumy region leave four killed, five injured over past day
As Ukrinform reported, on September 18, Russian forces killed one person in Kramatorsk.
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