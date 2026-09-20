MENAFN - UkrinForm) The online publication Ostro reported this in an article, according to Ukrinform.

According to the report, "polling stations" for the sham elections to the State Duma opened in the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" at 08:00.

"By decision of the regional election commission, they will operate on a shortened schedule today, until 14:00," the post said.

It noted that Vladimir Vysotsky, the so-called "head of the republican election commission," explained the decision by saying that "the majority of residents have already cast their votes."

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According to him, as of Saturday evening, the second day of the main voting, voter turnout in the so-called "DPR" stood at 80.88%.

Ostro notes that following the so-called early voting, the local "authorities" had already announced a "voter" turnout of 75%.

As Ukrinform reported, Russia "registered " the Ukrainian-controlled cities of Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, and Sviatohirsk for the State Duma elections.