2 Illegal Drilling Rigs Seized In Ruwaished, Azraq: Water Ministry

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 20 (Petra) – Ministry of Water and Irrigation/Water Authority, of Jordan (WAJ), in cooperation with relevant authorities, seized an illegal drilling rig in the Ruwaished district in Zarqa governorate.

During a security operation, the machine was caught, while engaging in drilling an unauthorized well.

The crackdown is part of WAJ's ongoing inspection campaigns conducted across the Kingdom, in collaboration with competent authorities, to stiften control over water sources.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the ministry said its teams also seized a second illegal drilling rig in Azraq Basin area in Mafraq that was concealed behind a poultry farm, adding that the the unauthorized well was backfilled.

After confiscating the the two rigs, the WAJ filed official seizure records for both incidents, pending completion of investigations and enforcement of legal measures against the violators.

//Petra//AG