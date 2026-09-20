PM: Ma'an Has Significant Economic Opportunities, Integrated Development Plan To Be Completed By 2027

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

– PM: Despite challenging regional situation, determination is stronger, focus remains on building economy, improving services, creating income opportunities – PM: Under King's leadership, strong military and security institutions allow full focus on building economy under Economic Modernization Vision – PM: Ma'an Development Zone needs to be much more competitive, incentives include 50% land, 75% electricity cuts for first two years – PM: Fifth government working visit to Ma'an in two years, committed to implementing development vision projects and programs – PM: More than 81% of Ma'an development vision projects completed, 127 projects worth around JD250 million – PM: Aqaba-Ma'an dry port is cornerstone for building Ma'an's economy – PM: Ma'an military hospital to be ready before end-2027 Ma'an, Sept. 20 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Jafar Hassan said Sunday that Ma'an Governorate has significant economic opportunities that must be capitalized on, expressing confidence that the government will advance these opportunities over the next two years to put the governorate on a path toward sustainable development.

Speaking during a Cabinet session held in Ma'an, Hassan explained that despite the difficult regional situation and the crises surrounding Jordan, which have affected the region and the world and may continue for months or years, the country's determination and efforts remain stronger.

"Our determination and all our efforts today are focused on building the economy, improving services, and enabling citizens to find the income opportunities they need," Hassan stated, stressing that this is the government's top priority.

He stressed that the government is working to build domestic and economic capacity to ensure Jordan can confront regional crises and challenges, regardless of how long they last.

"Under the leadership and guidance of His Majesty King Abdullah II, and with the strength of our armed forces and security institutions, we can now focus fully on building our economy in all its aspects," Hassan said, adding that the government is implementing a strategic vision set by the Economic Modernization Vision and guided by the Royal Letter of Designation.

Hassan pointed out that the Ma'an Development Zone needs to reach a much higher level of competitiveness, noting that the government has begun introducing incentives to attract investment, including a 50% reduction in land prices and a 75% reduction in electricity costs for projects during their first two years, in addition to incentives for employing Jordanian workers.

He noted that the visit marked the government's fifth working visit to Ma'an Governorate over the past two years, reaffirming its commitment to implementing the projects and programs included in the governorate's development vision.

More than 81% of the projects and programs under Ma'an's development vision have been completed, Hassan said, with 127 projects spanning various sectors and costing around JD250 million over three years.

He added that the government has seen growing interest in investment in the Ma'an Development Zone, which is expected to increase gradually in 2027 as the new incentives take effect.

Hassan described the Aqaba-Ma'an dry port as a cornerstone for building Ma'an's economy, saying many industries should be concentrated in and relocated to Ma'an from Aqaba, except those that need to remain close to ports.

He said the government is expected to soon lay the foundation stone for the Aqaba-Shidiya-Ma'an railway line, describing the railway connection to Ma'an as a cornerstone for establishing the governorate's dry port.

Linking Aqaba with Ma'an's industries and railway network and transferring activities that can be handled logistically, including customs operations, to Ma'an is essential to creating an integrated dry port and development zone, Hassan said.

He added that the government has begun studying a road connection linking Al-Karamah, Safawi, Azraq, Jafr, and the Ma'an dry port to provide a more direct, efficient international connection between Ma'an and Iraq.

"This integrated development vision for Ma'an must be completed in 2027," Hassan underlined, adding that tenders for its projects would be launched next year. He expressed confidence that the projects, including the railway line, would be implemented and operational on the ground by 2030-31.

Hassan said the government is also addressing a range of service needs in Ma'an, noting that he had visited several schools in the governorate and that work was underway to improve others.

In the health sector, the Ma'an military hospital is expected to be ready before the end of 2027, Hassan said. The building has been completed and handed over, with the necessary equipment and medical devices to be provided through a grant.

He added that he had inaugurated the new blood bank and outpatient clinics building at Ma'an Hospital, while a cardiac catheterization unit is expected to open next year through a dedicated grant once a suitable location is selected.

The government will implement water-sector projects worth JD50 million in Ma'an Governorate, Hassan said.

He also said the government has introduced a package of measures to support the tourism sector in Petra, which has been affected by regional conditions, and would continue providing assistance, incentives, and support, in cooperation with the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority, to sustain businesses and activities there. Hassan expressed hope that tourism activity would recover more strongly in the coming period.

The government will also establish a park in Ma'an as part of a plan to build six parks in several governorates, based on the specifications of Mafraq Park and Nashama Park in Marj al-Hamam. The park is expected to be completed in 2027 and provide a recreational space for citizens, children, and young people.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet confirmed that a comprehensive rehabilitation of King Abdullah II Tourist Park and Ma'an Model Park will be carried out, including the provision of necessary facilities to serve residents and visitors.

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of a 13,000-dunum development zone in the Shidiya area, known as Abu Amoud al-Sharqi, to enable Jordan Phosphate Mines Company to implement three strategic industrial projects in partnership with local and international companies.

The projects are expected to attract more than JD1.25 billion in investment, contribute to the development of the area, and create employment opportunities for the local community.

The Cabinet also confirmed the immediate and comprehensive rehabilitation of the Ma'an Teachers Club building, to be completed within three months, as part of a JD3 million plan to improve the infrastructure of teachers' clubs across the governorates and construct new buildings in governorates where such facilities are unavailable.

//Petra// AJ