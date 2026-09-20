Amman Stock Exchange Main Index Drops 0.22%

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 20 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange closed lower on Sunday, with the main index slipping 0.22 percent to end at 4,115 points.

Losses across major sectors pulled down the broader market, as 43 companies saw their share prices drop while 35 posted gains.

Trading volume reached JD15.1 million, with 8.4 million shares exchanged across 6,077 transactions among 104 actively traded companies.

Sector-wide declines led the downturn, with services falling 0.30 percent, industrials dropping 0.17 percent, and the financial sector slipping 0.16 percent.

//Petra// HA