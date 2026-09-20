Israeli Troops Shoot Two Palestinians After Alleged Car-Ramming Attempt
Occupied Jerusalem, Sept. 20 (Petra) - Israeli occupation forces shot two Palestinians in a vehicle east of Jenin on Sunday, claiming they attempted a car-ramming at a northern occupied West Bank checkpoint.
Troops opened fire on the car, killing one man and injuring another before taking the wounded passenger into custody, according to Israeli Army Radio.
Following the incident, the Israeli forces deployed reinforcements to the scene and established a tight security cordon around the area.
//Petra// HA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment