Israeli Troops Shoot Two Palestinians After Alleged Car-Ramming Attempt

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, Sept. 20 (Petra) - Israeli occupation forces shot two Palestinians in a vehicle east of Jenin on Sunday, claiming they attempted a car-ramming at a northern occupied West Bank checkpoint.

Troops opened fire on the car, killing one man and injuring another before taking the wounded passenger into custody, according to Israeli Army Radio.

Following the incident, the Israeli forces deployed reinforcements to the scene and established a tight security cordon around the area.

//Petra// HA