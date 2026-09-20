Etihad Rail Launches Direct Cargo Service From Fujairah To Abu Dhabi's Industrial City

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Cargo moving through Fujairah Terminals can now reach Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD) directly by rail, as Etihad Rail launches a new service designed to simplify cargo clearance and speed up deliveries.

The new service by Etihad Rail Freight and AD Ports Group combines dedicated rail transport with a customs-enabled inland cargo gateway at ICAD. Cargo arriving at Fujairah Terminals can now be moved directly by rail to ICAD, where customers can access customs clearance, inspection and cargo release services closer to their operations.

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The service is expected to simplify customs procedures and reduce cargo handling as goods move across Abu Dhabi. It will serve importers, exporters, manufacturers, distributors and logistics companies, allowing them to receive cargo closer to warehouses, factories and end markets.

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A key development supporting the launch is ICAD's designation with its own UN LOCODE,“AECAD”, making it a recognised international logistics location within global shipping and trade systems.

For the first time, shipping lines, freight forwarders and cargo owners can book ICAD directly as the destination and clearance point. Containers arriving at Fujairah Terminals can then be transported by rail to ICAD for inspection, customs clearance and release.

The service also offers scheduled rail connections, greater capacity for high-volume cargo, reduced road congestion and lower carbon emissions compared with traditional long-haul trucking.

"The launch of our new Fujairah-ICAD rail service represents another important step in unlocking the full potential of the UAE National Rail Network for our customers. Through our partnership with AD Ports Group, we have created an innovative logistics solution that goes beyond transportation by bringing key port services closer to where cargo is ultimately needed," Omar Alsebeyi, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Rail Freight, said.

"By combining rail connectivity with customs-enabled inland cargo handling and the ability to book cargo directly to ICAD, we are supporting customers move goods more efficiently, simplify logistics processes and reduce the time between vessel arrival and final delivery. This aligns with our ongoing commitment to facilitating trade across the country and supporting the national economy," he added.

Saif Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer, Ports Cluster, AD Ports Group, said the service connects Fujairah Terminals, the UAE National Rail Network and ICAD as part of a more integrated trade system.

"Through our partnership with Etihad Rail Freight, we are enabling more seamless, reliable and resilient cargo flows, while providing businesses with greater flexibility in how they access markets and manage their supply chains. This seamless approach strengthens connectivity across the trade ecosystem, supports long-term growth and reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as a gateway of choice for trade and industry," he said.

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