TN: DMK Accuses BJP Of Intimidating Regional Parties

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 20 (IANS) DMK leader T.K.S. Elangovan on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using investigative agencies to intimidate regional parties, saying they have emerged as the ruling party's principal political opponents as the Congress remains weakened nationally.

Elangovan referred to the summons issued to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in connection with a land case, and notices reportedly sent to family members of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi.

He alleged that such actions were part of a systematic campaign against regional forces. The BJP was apprehensive about regional parties joining hands to challenge it, he claimed.

He said the parties were strengthening cooperation and preparing to present their political and ideological opposition to the BJP before voters across the country.

Supporting the CPI(M)'s call for the broadest possible opposition unity instead of a separate third front, Elangovan said parties opposed to the BJP should work together. Their common objective should be to highlight what he described as the BJP's failures and policies before seeking public support.

Accusing the BJP of undermining democratic values, Elangovan claimed it was attempting to transform India into a monopolistic political system. He alleged that those in power were behaving like rulers with unchecked authority and were unwilling to hear or resolve public grievances.

Elangovan also targeted the TVK government in Tamil Nadu, alleging that it had failed to maintain law and order during its first 100 days in office.

Citing eight murders reportedly committed within a day, he said the government was reviving allegations dating back five decades against the DMK to divert attention from its present shortcomings.

Responding to questions surrounding DMK president M.K. Stalin's arrest during the Emergency, Elangovan said Stalin did not need to produce fresh proof that he had been detained under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act. The Justice Ismail Commission, appointed by the state government, had already confirmed the arrest, he said.

The DMK leader also backed Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's contention that the system was suppressing students. He maintained that every citizen had the fundamental right to protest peacefully against the government over a genuine cause.

Elangovan said elected governments had a constitutional responsibility to engage with protesters, listen to their concerns, and provide remedies. Attempts to suppress agitations without addressing the issues that prompted them were inconsistent with democratic governance, he added.