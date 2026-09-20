Indian Embassy In Iceland Celebrates UP Diwas, Highlights Cultural Heritage And Investment Potential

MENAFN - IANS) Reykjavik, Sep 20 (IANS) The Indian Embassy in Iceland organised an event to celebrate Uttar Pradesh Diwas, highlighting the state's rich cultural heritage, tourism, trade and investment potential.

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and Legislative Council Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh attended the event, according to the Indian Embassy in Iceland's statement on Sunday.

Sharing details regarding the event on X, the Indian Embassy in Iceland wrote, "Ambassador R Ravindra highlighted the trade and investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh. Icelandic photographer and writer Mr Einar Falur Ingólfsson shared insights from his extensive travels across Varanasi and other parts of the State.

“The programme featured Kirtan by members of ISKCON, vibrant cultural performances by the Indian community, and a showcase of ODOP products from various districts of Uttar Pradesh. Videos highlighting the State's tourism, trade and investment potential were also screened. A vibrant celebration showcasing the rich heritage and opportunities of Uttar Pradesh in Iceland.”

On Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Iceland organised the 'Viksit Bharat Run 2026', bringing together members of the Indian community in Iceland. Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and Legislative Council Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh inaugurated the run.

"The Viksit Bharat Run seeks to promote fitness, unity, community spirit and citizen participation in India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047. It also heralded the spirit of Seva Pakhwada, which continues through Gandhi Jayanti on 2 October, highlighting service to society, collective responsibility and the contribution of every citizen towards nation-building," the Embassy said on X.

The two leaders also planted a sapling at the Embassy premises under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.

"Hon'ble Speaker, Legislative Assembly, Uttar Pradesh, Shri Satish Mahana and Hon'ble Chairman, Legislative Council, Uttar Pradesh, Shri Kunwar Manvendra Singh planted a sapling at the Embassy premises in Reykjavik, Iceland under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative," the Embassy stated on X.

"The initiative also set a purposeful tone for Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 at the Embassy, in sync with the nationwide campaign theme 'Swachhata Mein Sahbhag, Swachh Bharat, Viksit Bharat' and highlighted the importance of collective action, compassion and care for our environment," it added.

The Embassy launched the 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2026' campaign on Thursday. The campaign runs from September 17 to October 2.

"Ambassador R Ravindra launched the campaign at the Embassy of India, Reykjavik, today, administering the Swachhata Pledge to Embassy officials. As part of the campaign, the Ambassador led the officials in Shramdaan for a cleanliness drive," the Indian Embassy in Iceland posted on X.