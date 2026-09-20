DMDK Flags Crimes, Farm Distress And Civic Concerns In TN

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 20 (IANS) DMDK general secretary and Vriddhachalam MLA Premalatha Vijayakant on Sunday sought urgent intervention by the TVK government on several issues, ranging from violent crimes and farmers' welfare to dengue, electricity disruptions, and paddy procurement.

Expressing concern over the state's law-and-order situation, she referred to the Sivaganga double murder and killings reported in Madurai and Krishnagiri. Such incidents, she said, required swift investigation and firm action to restore a sense of security among residents.

Premalatha urged the police to identify and arrest those responsible and ensure stringent punishment through legal proceedings. She also asked the government to take preventive steps to curb similar incidents.

She called for stronger measures to prevent dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases. Local bodies must intensify mosquito-control operations, while government hospitals should have adequate beds, medicines, and diagnostic facilities.

Premalatha expressed concern over reports of dengue infections among Anna University students and sought urgent preventive action on campus.

Highlighting the farmers' protest at Samayapuram, she demanded a complete waiver of agricultural loans. Referring to reports that crop loans amounting to Rs 247.15 crore had been waived for 50,779 farmers in Tiruchy district, she sought similar relief for eligible farmers across Tamil Nadu.

The DMDK leader also urged the government to resolve concerns raised by fishermen in Pattinapakkam and ensure adequate security during Vinayaka Chaturthi processions. She asked the state to exert pressure on Karnataka to secure Tamil Nadu's legitimate share of Cauvery water.

On the power situation, Premalatha said the government must address complaints of unannounced outages in different parts of Tamil Nadu immediately.

She also called for faster procurement of rain-exposed paddy in Tirunelveli and Vriddhachalam to prevent farmers from suffering avoidable financial losses.

Premalatha said the government must treat these concerns as priorities and announce time-bound measures to resolve them. Its credibility, she added, would depend on how quickly it protected public safety, supported farmers, and ensured uninterrupted delivery of essential services.