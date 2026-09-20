Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University And The Supreme Legislation Committee Sign Mou To Strengthen Legal And Institutional Cooperation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Strategic partnership to shape the future of smart legislative work in Dubai Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) and the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on legal and institutional cooperation, with the aim of establishing a strategic partnership that supports the advancement of legal and legislative work, enhances knowledge management, and contributes to developing national talent capable of keeping pace with the rapid transformations and future requirements in this field.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), and H.E. Dr. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, Secretary General of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC), during an official ceremony held at HBMSU's campus in Dubai, in the presence of several officials, leaders, and representatives of both parties.

The MoU establishes a comprehensive institutional framework for expanding areas of mutual cooperation, including the development of the legislative process, support for the effective implementation of legislation, the conduct of legal research and studies, and the exchange of expertise, knowledge and publications. It also covers the organisation of training programmes, conferences, seminars, workshops, and development projects of mutual interest.

The areas of cooperation further include the exchange of legal and institutional expertise, collaboration in training, research, and knowledge production, and participation in joint projects and initiatives, thereby contributing to the development of specialised capabilities and competencies and enhancing the utilisation of modern knowledge and advanced technologies in legal and legislative work.

H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar emphasised that the partnership reflects Dubai's vision of building a proactive and agile legislative ecosystem founded on knowledge, innovation and advanced technologies, while strengthening the future readiness of national talent.

“Our partnership with the SLC represents a strategic step that brings together SLC's legal and institutional expertise and HBMSU's leadership in smart learning and innovation. It opens new horizons for developing capabilities and exchanging knowledge and expertise in legal and legislative fields. Through this partnership, we look forward to exploring opportunities to leverage artificial intelligence and advanced technologies to enhance learning, training and legislative knowledge management, thereby contributing to the development of future-ready national talent and supporting Dubai's aspiration to build a flexible and proactive legislative ecosystem capable of keeping pace with rapid transformation,” H.E. Dr. Al Awar added.

H.E. Dr. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi said,“We are pleased to sign this Memorandum of Understanding with the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University and to expand the horizons of our bilateral cooperation in support of Dubai's ambitious development journey. This significant step provides a framework for integrating expertise and consolidating efforts to further develop the legislative system, strengthen its agility, inclusiveness, and future readiness, and advance legislative compliance.”

“The broad scope and diversity of this cooperation encompass research, studies, training, development projects and knowledge initiatives, paving the way for innovative projects and platforms aimed at enhancing legislative capabilities, harnessing smart innovations and technologies to advance the educational ecosystem, and supporting the continued professional and academic development pathways of legal professionals,” he added.

The MoU will enable SLC employees to benefit from HBMSU's academic programmes, professional development offerings, and lifelong learning opportunities aligned with their professional and development needs. It will also strengthen opportunities for cooperation between the two parties in the areas of training, research, knowledge production, and initiatives of common interest.

The partnership reflects the commitment of both parties to transforming institutional cooperation into practical pathways with a sustainable impact, contributing to the development of human capital, the promotion of innovation and knowledge management in the legal and legislative sector, and the enhancement of workforce readiness to meet future requirements.