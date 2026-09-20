Press Release: Savanah Reports Construction Site, Market Survey, And Volunteer Staffing Progress

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Savanah, an active participant in FasterCapital 's EquityPilot program, is reporting operational progress as it advances construction planning for Savanah Poultry and Piggery Farm... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Juba, South Sudan & Dubai, UAE

Savanah, an active participant in FasterCapital's EquityPilot program, is reporting operational progress as it advances construction planning for Savanah Poultry and Piggery Farm LTD in Juba. The team has secured a rental plot for farm construction, initiated a local market survey of construction-material costs in Juba County, and identified two volunteers who will support early operations pending funding.

FasterCapital and EquityPilot are providing ongoing support as Savanah focuses on construction planning, local sourcing, and early-team readiness to move toward the next-stage build and operational setup.

What the Startup Delivers?

Savanah is developing an integrated poultry and piggery operation designed to produce protein for local markets in and around Juba. The venture focuses on practical, locally appropriate construction methods and material sourcing to lower initial capital needs and support scalable farm operations as funding becomes available.

Current FasterCapital Support

FasterCapital's ongoing contribution in this phase includes:

– Milestone planning and execution follow-up to help translate the site acquisition into a build roadmap

– Fundraising readiness support and refinement of investor-facing materials where appropriate

– Pitch and communication refinement to clarify project goals and operational needs

– Strategic prioritization and introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders as the company advances

Current Execution

Priorities Savanah's current priorities are focused on: finalizing construction cost estimates from the Juba County survey; selecting appropriate, locally sourced materials for poultry and piggery houses; preparing the rental site for construction permitting and landlord requirements; and integrating the two identified volunteers into early operational roles pending funding.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're pleased to continue supporting Savanah through EquityPilot. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.'”

About Savanah

Savanah is developing Savanah Poultry and Piggery Farm LTD to provide locally sourced poultry and pork products for Juba and surrounding areas. The startup is focused on pragmatic, cost-aware construction and operations planning that leverages local materials and human resources to establish a sustainable production base.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into disciplined execution through milestone-based support, hands-on guidance, and improved fundraising readiness. With programs including EquityPilot, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, clarify priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as they grow.