Press Release: Rikon Sports Agency Joins Equitypilot, Accelerating Athlete Representation And Sponsorship Growth

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: African sports markets are experiencing stronger commercial interest, increasing sponsorship activity, and growing digital fan engagement trends that create new revenue pathways... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting

Abuja, Nigeria & Dubai, UAE

African sports markets are experiencing stronger commercial interest, increasing sponsorship activity, and growing digital fan engagement trends that create new revenue pathways for athletes and clubs. Early-stage agencies that can combine legal, commercial and digital capabilities stand to capture contracts, endorsements, and cross-border transfers more effectively than traditional intermediaries.

What the Startup Delivers?

Rikon Sports Agency, headquartered in Abuja, provides end-to-end representation and career services for athletes and sport clubs: contract negotiation and management, sponsorship and endorsement brokering, career planning, financial advisory, legal and tax assistance, and personal branding. Led by founder Okpala Ugochukwu a licensed FIFA football agent and lawyer RIKON aims to professionalize athlete commercialization across Nigerian and pan-African markets.

Why Now?

The sports sponsorship landscape is shifting toward deeper, measurable brand engagements and diversified athlete income streams. At the same time, digital platforms let emerging agencies reach international clubs and sponsors from a West African base. RIKON's combined legal expertise and scouting network positions it to capitalize on transfer markets, regional tournaments, and digital endorsement opportunities.

Program Plan (first 30–60 days)

Under EquityPilot, FasterCapital will work with RIKON to:

– Refine go-to-market and operating playbooks for talent onboarding and sponsor outreach.

– Strengthen contract templates and compliance workflows to support cross-border deals.

– Prepare investor-ready materials and a prioritized 12-month execution roadmap. This support focuses on execution milestones; it does not guarantee funding.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support RIKON SPORTS AGENCY through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'

Founder background

Founder Ugochukwu Okpala holds a law degree from the University of Abuja, is a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria (called 2017), and is a certified FIFA football agent. His combination of legal training and on-the-ground scouting informs RIKON's athlete-first approach and its emphasis on contract clarity and financial planning.

Next 90 Days

RIKON and FasterCapital will prioritize: signing 10–20 emerging athletes across football and select team sports; piloting two sponsor activations that demonstrate monetization frameworks; and launching a refreshed digital platform to showcase talent and facilitate outreach to clubs and brands.

About Rikon Sports Agency

Rikon Sports Agency is a Nigeria-based athlete management and sports representation firm focused on contract negotiation, sponsorship and endorsement deals, career planning, financial advisory, legal support, and personal branding. Operating from Abuja, RIKON aims to become a leading agency in Nigeria and across Africa by delivering professional, ethically guided representation.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.