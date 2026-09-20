UK SHOCKER! Man Pulls Sikh Driver's Beard, Throws Him Out And Steals Bus Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

A Sikh bus driver was beaten and his vehicle stolen in England's Telford on Friday evening. The vehicle was then driven on the wrong side of the road and rammed into multiple cars, police said. West Mercia Police said they were called to Court Street in Madeley at 6:37 p.m. on September 18 because someone had reported that a man had hit a bus driver. They said the driver was "ejected from the vehicle" during the attack.

The man is then said to have driven the bus on the wrong side of the road along Park Way toward the High Street, hitting several cars. The bus was finally stopped, and a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of robbery and driving while drunk. The bus driver was treated by paramedics for minor injuries. No one else was injured.

A video of the incident, appeared to have been recorded by a passenger in the bus, shows a man pulling the Sikh driver's beard and banging his head against the driver's head. "Get off him. Why are you touching him like that?" a woman was heard screaming in the background. The driver then asked the woman filming the incident to call the police. "Can you call the police please," he says. "Just take this guy away from me," the driver said, holding his beard, trying to protect it from the man.

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Hoy en En Reino Unido, un enajenado y violento africano asaltó un bus público, agredió fuertemente contra el conductor inmigrante sij, y se llevó el bus que condujo en vía contraria para finalmente estrellarlo contra varios autos. Que hermosa es la diversidad cultural,... twitter/vFl81DakMD

- Carlo Martin (@Liberfach0) September 18, 2026

The individual was then observed destroying and tugging at various portions of the vehicle. He seemed to tear out what appeared to be a large gadget from the driver's compartment when a woman asked, "What the hell are you doing?"

Then he constantly insisted that the driver give him the bus, threatening to strike him with the item. Additionally, he used a glass window to threaten him. The man was heard repeating,“Give me the bus, give me the bus.” After after, the footage showed the bus being driven off in a zigzag pattern.