Turkish Embassy Congratulates Azerbaijan On State Sovereignty Day
The relevant post was published on the embassy's page on the social network X.
“We congratulate brotherly Azerbaijan on September 20 - State Sovereignty Day. We honor the memory of all our brothers who gave their lives for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and pray to Allah for the speedy recovery of the veterans,” the post said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment