Youth Shot Dead By Friend On Moving Bike In Bhopal

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Sep 20 (IANS) A 21-year-old youth was shot dead by his friend in broad daylight on Sunday morning while riding a motorcycle in the Housing Board Colony under Nishatpura police station area here.

The accused, who was riding pillion, pulled out a pistol and fired at point-blank range into the head of the victim seated in the middle. The deceased has been identified as Ikhlas alias Tashi, a resident of Housing Board Colony who worked as a painter.

According to police, Tashi was travelling with his friend Aleem alias Allu and another youth to go fishing. The third companion was driving the bike while Tashi was in the middle and Aleem was sitting behind. During the ride, Aleem suddenly took out a pistol, pressed it against Tashi's head and fired. The bullet struck Tashi, causing the motorcycle to go out of control and crash on the road. Tashi died on the spot.

After the shooting, Aleem threatened the bike rider with the pistol, forced him to continue, and took him to Sindhi Colony before fleeing. The terrified rider later returned to the spot and informed the police.

Nishatpura police, along with senior officers, reached the scene, took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem to Hamidia Hospital. A murder case has been registered, and a hunt has been launched for the absconding accused Aleem.

Police investigations revealed that the two friends had a dispute about 15 days earlier over a woman. The quarrel had turned violent, and Tashi's hand was fractured in the fight. Although the matter was later settled amicably, police suspect that Aleem continued to harbour a grudge, which led to the murder.

Police are searching possible hideouts of the accused and examining the circumstances surrounding the earlier altercation. Officials said the probe is focused on the alleged old enmity as the motive behind the cold-blooded killing on a moving motorcycle.